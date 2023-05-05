Nomuzi Mabena recently disclosed on The Sobering Podcast that she did not end her working relationship with K.O's record label Cashtime on a bad note

The Asibasabi hitmaker stated that K.O never forced her to sign a contract, and she's grateful because she left the record label without any hassle

Mzansi hip-hop lovers applauded Nomuzi for clearing the air about where she stands with the SETE rapper

Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena reflected on her time as a musician working for the record label Cashtime.

Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena has shown gratitude to K.O for making leaving Cashtime easy for her. Image: @moozlie and @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reported that Nomuzi appeared on The Sobering Podcast and discussed her relationship with Cashtime, particularly K.O.

The Cashtime era was one of the most incredible times in South African hip-hop history. Nomuzi was renowned as the Skhanda Queen who promoted the brand, and her male counterparts, notably K.O and MaE, released hit after the other.

Addressing her departure from the record label, Mabena stated that she did not leave Cashtime because she had a fallout with K.O. Instead, she praised the SETE hitmaker for not forcing her to sign any legally binding contract that would have made her exit much more complicated than it was.

“There was no contract which in retrospect was a blessing in disguise, and I think that’s why I actually can thank K.O because he wasn’t selfish.”

Check out the full episode below:

Mzansi is content with how Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena spoke of K.O

Fans flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Nomuzi's approach to The Sobering Podcast's questions.

@zusipejobe-fw6qk said:

"I love how Nomuzi acknowledges K.O like that. She is out of words."

@katlegomogotsi8880 shared:

"This was a dope episode. It didn't even feel like 50+ minutes. Nomuzi is such a dope spirit man."

@SamkeloJijana posted:

"Nomuzi's vibe is amazing. We need a part two."

@thabsie6699 replied:

"I loved watching this! I love you, girl."

@simangayendzimandze7356 commented:

"I love young Mabrrr so much. Thank you Sober Soldiers. Can we now have Mr Cash Time since you had Zingah, Kid X?"

@ntokozontoki5307 wrote:

"I enjoyed the chat."

@sabelosimamane3854 added:

"This was absolutely amazing. Nomuzi is great, and you guys always bring out the best in people. Shout out."

