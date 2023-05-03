South African rapper K.O has increased his security measures following the tragic murder of AKA in Durban

A tweet from a fan confirmed that K.O's security had been beefed up and no risks were being taken

Some Twitter users have criticized K.O's decision, suggesting he is not a target and should relax

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

K.O has taken extra precautions as he visited Durban. Images; @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

South African rapper K.O has reportedly beefed up his security following the tragic murder of fellow rapper AKA in Durban on February 10th, 2023.

KO took precautionary measures to ensure his safety in the wake of AKA's murder

The news of AKA's death sent shockwaves throughout the South African music industry, prompting artists to take extra precautions to ensure their safety.

K.O, whose real name is Ntokozo Mdluli, has wasted no time in taking steps to protect himself. A tweet from a fan who spotted the rapper in the city confirmed that his security had been beefed up, with no risks being taken.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@_mashesha tweeted:

"K.O was in Durban yesterday and his security seems to have been beefed up, no risks taken."

Criticism arises on Twitter over K.O's decision to beef up security

However, tweeps were not entirely convinced that the rapper was under any major threat.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"He needs to relax he’s not that guy."

@MbuyaziNkosi said:

"He must chill, he's not the target."

@ChiefGaddafi said:

"With the voice of Aunt Bettina, no one cares about him. In fact, we don't even recognize him."

@MaGumedeW said:

"He need to relax kanti somenzani vele vele."

@CozminoNtsomi said:

"He's only beefing with Lady Du makaphole."

@Artybotoman93 said:

"Why though?... What did he do?... At least AKA did say they put a price on his head on Mbuzi Freestyle"

@MarshallDonaldo said:

"Aw lenzani iK-izzo manje? Akekho ofuna ukulinqohhoza edubane."

@Thuli_Jane tweeted:

"He must chill, he's not that wanted."

Mzansi says Lady Du’s Wishy Wishy ended K.O’s SETE Remix: “#SETERemix Was so unnecessary”

Briefly News previously reported on Mzansi saying Ladu Du's Wishy Wishy song is better than K.O's Sete remix.

K.O addressed many people in Forecast 23, including Lady Du, whom he dragged for filth after comments she made about his hit song SETE. Lady Du claimed Mr Cashtime lied about SETE being certified gold, reported ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News