YoungstaCPT accused of clout chasing after releasing a tribute freestyle to late rapper AKA

Fans criticize Youngsta for using AKA's death to promote his music instead of genuinely seeking justice

YoungstaCPT has joined forces with the "Megacy" to seek justice for AKA's death, but some fans remain skeptical of his motives

YoungstaCPT was accused of clout chasing by Twitter users. Images: @youngstacpt

Source: Instagram

South African rapper YoungstaCPT has faced accusations of clout chasing following the release of his latest freestyle titled Bok Freestyle, which pays tribute to the late rapper AKA. Some have accused Youngsta of using AKA's death to gain attention and promote his own music.

Youngsta has been vocal about seeking justice for Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and has joined forces with the "Megacy" to put pressure on authorities to apprehend the culprits responsible for AKA's death. However, fans have now shared their disdain with Youngsta using Forbes's death to gain clout, this came after YoungstaCPT shared a link to his song when asked what was he doing about Kiernan's death.

Fans criticize YoungstaCPT for not genuinely seeking justice for AKA's death

The response did not go down well with fans, who took to the comments to has some choice words for Youngsta.

@Lungie18534215 said:

"Mffm, you are a clout chaser, if you want attention you talk about Kiernan!"

@FidelOarabile said:

"Bathong Youngsta abuti wud? "

@ThaaBLaa said:

"So you not concerned about him, you just want to clout chase and promote your song… How sad."

@fentseplease said:

"Hau"

@RoninDexx said:

"You're not serious... "

@ArsenalBLM said:

"We should drop freestyles? "

@Kayy_ZA said:

"Why did you do this?"

@33BlindMice said:

"Jesus. This will probably be deleted before the end of the week. "

YoungstaCPT bids emotional farewell to AKA, Mzansi urges rapper to drop tribute song: “It hurts so bad”

In a previous article by Briefly News, it was reported that Youngsta bid an emotional farewell to AKA.

YoungstaCPT has taken to his timeline to mourn AKA. The rapper was one of many hip-hop artists who collaborated with Supa Mega on dope songs. AKA was fatally shot in Durban on Friday night, 10 February. His murder was caught on camera and has sent shockwaves around Mzansi.

