Youngsta CPT released a new freestyle titled Bok Freestyle as a tribute to the late South African rapper AKA

The track features YoungstaCPT rapping over the beat of AKA's Mbuzi Freestyle , which was released on his posthumous album Mass Country

The release of Bok Freestyle is a celebration AKA, and a testament to the impact he had on the South African music industry. The gesture was met with admiration from fans of Supermega

YoungstaCPT releases 'Bok Freestyle' in tribute to the slain rapper, AKA. Images: @youngstacpt

Source: Instagram

Youngsta has been vocal about seeking justice for AKA, who was shot dead in Durban and has joined forces with the "Megacy" to put pressure on authorities to apprehend the culprits. The release of Bok Freestyle is a celebration of Kiernan Forbes, AKA's real name, and a testament to the impact he had on the South African music industry.

Taking to Twitter to share the track, Youngsta wrote:

"Everyone wanna be legends and GOATS, but nobodies ready to be sacrificial BOK FREESTYLE https://distroy.lnk.to/BOKFreestyle OUT NOW! SALUTAS to the Megacy"

Fans praised Youngsta CPT's Bok Freestyle as a fitting tribute to the late Supermega

His gesture was met with admiration from fans of Supermega and the wider hip-hop community who took to the comments to appreciate Youngsta's freestyle.

@__french___fry said:

"No disrespect to the friends and the family, I know that you mourning in private. If we were with Kiernan that night and they shoot him? I'm telling you now there are more of us dying!!!" #justiceforAKA

@TheeLioness7777 said:

"Trust Youngsta to tear a beat apart like DAT. Stryd hitte, stryd kaapstadT M B"

@Rouge_Rapper said:

"You're next fave, we need that Mbuzi freestyle "

@tshepoletshabo said:

"Hai but you Kaapstad you're the bok fr man. On a random Tuesday, you be like "Surprise mfs" Thanx for the track man, you left a lot of hints, bars and I can positively say that the message was delivered successfully..."

@Luyanda_03 said:

"Since every rapper is a goat, I treat the game like it's a slaughterhouse"- Reece"

@bolerato said:

"Get you a Nandipha, Get you a Winnie to free you from prison #bok"

@bashin_okza said:

"Thank you for this heat bro ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ You're a real one!!! Dope lyricist and even a doper human being!"

@Freeman007_Aka said:

"@YoungstaCpt my legend see you at the barbershop by fatty on Saturday and talk abt this masterpiece "

YoungstaCPT calls on AKA’s friends to demand justice: “I shouldn’t be the most upset about Kiernan dying”

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Youngsta calling on friends of AKA to call for justice for the slain rapper.

YoungstaCPT is unhappy with how AKA's close friends and associates have gone quiet following his assassination over a month ago. The rapper and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were gunned down in Durban, but no arrests have been made yet.

