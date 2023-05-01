Lerato Kganyago is set to host the Metro FM Music Awards 2023 alongside Katlego Maboe and promises to deliver an exceptional event for SA's music fans.

The awards show has been on hiatus for some time, but fans are excited to see it return and are eager to see what Lerato has in store.

Lerato has secured seven show-stopping outfits by local designers and is determined to make a lasting impression at the event

Lerato Kganyago promises seven outfits for the Metro FM Music Awards. Images: leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Metro FM Music Awards 2023 promises to be a night to remember as Lerato Kganyago, a well-known media personality and long-standing member of the Metro FM family, prepares to host the event alongside Katlego Maboe.

Metro Awards are back with Lerato Kganyago and Katlego Maboe as hosts

The awards show, which has been on hiatus for some time, is set to take place at Mbombela Stadium on May 6th, and Lerato has expressed her excitement and enthusiasm for the event, promising to pull out all the stops.

Taking to Instagram, Lerato shared excitement for the event:

"So grateful. So EXCITED to announce that I'll be hosting the #METROFM Music Awards 2023 on the 6th of May for the VERY 1ST TIME… alongside the talented @KatlegoMaboe. ( 2 SAFTA Award Winners on STAGE ) I'm looking forward to delivering an exceptional event for SA's music fans. Thank you to each and every one of you for the LOVE ❤️ Let's celebrate the best of SA music https://tinyurl.com/METROFMHOSTS (https://tinyurl.com/METROFMHOSTS) #MMA23 #BlackisBack. Get your tickets now from @Computicket http://ow.ly/9wFY50NCrIV (http://ow.ly/9wFY50NCrIV)"

Fans shared the radio personality's excitement as they took to the comments:

@thando_thabethe said:

"Let’s goooooo"

@lebilekwejam said:

" forgot to load the last slide khamaaaaan now, I always look forward to that showstopper (last slide) "

@nelly_pillay said:

"Congratulations I remember last when you mentioned that you never hosted Metro fm awards and you don’t know why…"

@djharvey.sa said:

""

@fundi_kumalo said:

"Large babe "

Lerato Kganyago promises to deliver an exceptional event with show-stopping outfits

In a recent interview with TshisaLIVE, Lerato revealed that she has gotten herself seven stunning outfits by South African designers, and is set to make a lasting impression. "I feel the pressure but I'm honoured. I'm one of the people that live and breathe Metro FM. It is a brand I have effortlessly aligned myself with. I'm really excited," she said.

