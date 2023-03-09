The SABC announced that the date for the Metro FM Music Awards changed from April 29 to May 6

The organisers said the delay is important because they want everything to run smoothly on the day

The Metro FM Music Awards will take place in Mpumalanga and will be broadcast on SABC TV and radio channels, plus YouTube

The SABC apologised for moving the Metro FM Music Awards to May after facing unforeseen circumstances that may disrupt smooth broadcasting.

Metro FM Music Awards have been pushed to May 6 by the SABC. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

TshisaLIVE reported that Lerato Kganyago would host the prestigious ceremony, which was supposed to be held on April 29 but was delayed by a week. The new date is May 6.

SABC announces the Metro FM Music Awards have been delayed

SABC group executive for radio Nada Wotshela said they understand that many people anticipated the return of the awards. Unfortunately, delaying the show is much needed for them to live up to the high expectations.

"We are aware that there is a lot of interest in the awards and we promise the public they won’t be disappointed with the world-class broadcasting production.”

The Metro FM Music Awards 2023 will be held in Mpumalanga

EWN reported that the lush event would take place in Mbombela Mpumalanga and will be broadcast live on SABC, aired on SABC radio stations, and streamed on Metro FM's YouTube page.

The head of Mpumalanga culture, sport, and recreation, Godfrey Ntombela, said the province couldn't wait to host one of Mzansi's biggest awards ceremonies.

“We are excited, as a province, to again partner with Metro FM. The opportunity to host this major event comes at the right time and we are hopeful it will benefit the creative industry and promote tourism in the province.”

The reason why Metro FM Music Awards took a break

After a lengthy hiatus, the Metro FM Music Awards are expected to make a bigger comeback in 2023. The last show was in 2017, and there was some controversy surrounding it, particularly after Riky Rick slammed the radio station for failing to support local music.

The Boss Zonke hitmaker didn't hold back during his awards speech and on Twitter after the 2017 show. Music fans backed him up.

Mo Flava wraps ups final Metro FM show after eight years as host of SABC radio station, Mzansi wishes him well

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Mo Flava officially left Metro FM after eight years as a host. The radio personality said his final goodbye to Metro FM listeners on March 7, 2023.

According to ZAlebs, Mo had been in charge of the breakfast show for two years and was introduced to Metro FM listeners via the drive-time show. The news publication claimed that the departure came earlier than expected because the media statement they obtained listed March 10 as Mo's last day as the host of Metro FM.

Before going on air on March 7, the former Wake Up on Metro FM host shared a tweet officially announcing his departure from the SABC radio station. The post quickly went viral, with radio fans sharing heartfelt posts about Mo's departure.

