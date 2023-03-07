Mo Flava's final show on Metro FM's radio show Wake Up on Metro FM was on March 7, 2023

The media personality's post announcing his departure from the show went viral, with fans expressing their sadness

Mzansi paid emotional homage to Mo Flava, even claiming that breakfast would never be the same without him

Mo Flava has officially left Metro FM after eight years as a host. The radio personality said his final goodbye to Metro FM listeners on March 7, 2023.

Mo Flava's Metro FM listeners are emotional after he officially left the radio station on March 7, 2023.

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Mo had been in charge of the breakfast show for two years and was introduced to Metro FM listeners via the drive-time show. The news publication also claimed that the departure came earlier than expected because the media statement they obtained listed March 10 as Mo's last day as the host of Metro FM.

Mo Flava bids farewell to Metro FM listeners

Before going on air on March 7, the former Wake Up on Metro FM host shared a tweet officially announcing his departure from the SABC radio station. The post quickly went viral, with radio fans sharing heartfelt posts about Mo's departure.

"Good morning! Hope you’re ready for the day ahead. Today will be my last show on MetroFM. I don’t know how a last show is supposed to sound like so I guess we’ll freestyle. Join us #WakeUpOnMetroFM"

Mzansi wishes Mo Flava well after leaving Metro FM breakfast show Wake Up on Metro FM

After wrapping up his last show, Mo Flava tweeted that his job at Metro FM was complete, and everyone wished him well.

@IreneLekgoa said:

"All the best, Mo. We will follow you."

@briantemba shared:

"Thank you, bro. I loved listening to you in the morning. Upwards from here on. Blessings."

@Fistosjams posted:

"You held it down bafanas. Wherever you go, we shall follow."

@Mahlase05851900 replied:

"All the best. Your voice will be missed and I hope to hear you somewhere on another frequency soon."

@Mis_Lindz commented:

"You've done well. Wishing you all the best in this new chapter. Thina we will follow and support."

@Cde_Xolani wrote:

"The breakfast show will never be the same without you. I wish you all the best, from Yfm to Metro FM and beyond."

@Miss_PauLee also said:

"Thank you for the good morning drive to work. All the best ❤️"

Mo Flava is still aiming for dominance in the radio industry after leaving Metro FM

ZAlebs reports that Mo revealed his plans in a media statement, primarily broadening his horizons in the entertainment industry, including radio.

"I am looking forward to exploring new opportunities I have lined up in radio where I will continue to express my talent. I am also excited about TV opportunities on the horizon. I’ll also continue to help young people who want to get into radio broadcasting through radio demo workshops."

