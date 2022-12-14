Trevor Noah's stardom has proven to be huge after a video of American very famous people bid him goodbye as the host of The Daily Show was posted online

The video of the celebrities praising Trevor for making them laugh during difficult times in the world has gone viral among internet users

Online users also discussed the impact Trevor's humour had on their lives and how they viewed public issues after watching him in action for seven years

A video posted by The Daily Show of famous Americans from all walks of life bidding farewell to Trevor Noah has gone viral.

Trevor Noah trended after Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, and other globally famous people made tributes to him. Image: Kevin Mazur and Jon Kpaloff

Trevor announced his departure from the global hit show in October 2022, breaking the hearts of many fans.

Since then, The Daily Show's official Twitter page has been sharing iconic moments that left audiences in stitches. Tributes to the star were also posted.

In the brief video, Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Jesse Williams, and others expressed their love for Trevor.

The global stars primarily thanked Trevor for making them laugh during difficult times. They praised the South African-born comedian for running The Daily Show during the difficult times of the COVID-19 epidemic and Donald Trump's presidency.

The video received over 8000 likes and nearly 500 comments from people who also shared a few words about how Trevor's clever humour impacted their lives. Netizens stated:

@edrov said:

"I'm an Indonesian Muslim and a fan of your work. You can make a bridge when others just want conflict and take comedy for the tools. We are all humankind just trying to understand each other and bring kindness and comedy to make it easy. May your career go big and joyful."

@lenoxmhlanga shared:

"So moved by all this! @Trevornoah you stepped on the plate and hit one d*mn home run after another! Nothing was beyond you. You're inspirational to us Africans because you showed how capable a kid from the dusty township streets can turn the world into an oyster."

@lokaleng posted:

"You made us proud as Mzantsi. I remember way back when I saw you giving a 'comical speech' in Sandton congratulating high school learners who were going to Egypt. You talked about 'pyramid schemes' during the time when they were the in thing! Brilliant!"

@mandydt2 wrote:

"You’ve made us so proud @Trevornoah, so excited to see what you accomplish next!! ❤️"

@hotcocoa89 reacted:

"Funny skit... I wish you all the best Trevor can't wait to see where you pop up next. You will be greatly missed by many."

@AlexanderCueto_ also said:

"Mr Noah, I really enjoyed all the time you were on @TheDailyShow with you being a true inspiration throughout the hardship we went through! Thanks and Godspeed!"

@oma_2030 also shared:

"I am truly going to miss you Trevor and wishing you all the best in your future endeavors."

@Lindani60359771 also wrote:

"This is so sweet ❤❤❤"

@MzukisiNgqeza added:

"Your boy is getting his flowers left, right, and center."

Trevor Noah’s emotional farewell on The Daily Show, viewers in their feels

In related stories, Briefly News reported Trevor Noah had bid farewell on The Daily Show. The world-renowned media personality hosted the TV show for the last time on Thursday, 8 December.

The South African-born comedian had been presenting the American show for the past seven years. In the final episode, TshisaLIVE reported that the superstar was emotional when he bid farewell to his viewers and the live audience.

Trevor Noah expressed gratitude to millions of viewers who watched the show when he was hosting it. He said they couldn't even get enough people to fill an audience when they started the show, adding that he doesn't take his supporters for granted.

