South African rugby player Damian Willemse has seemingly addressed the rumours about his sexuality. The Springboks star raised eyebrows when he shared pictures rocking a daring outfit designed by the internationally acclaimed Rich Mnisi.

Damian Willemse has seemingly responded to the rumours online. Image: @iamdamiangaza

Source: Instagram

Damian Willense's outfit sparks gay rumours

Social media users were left with more questions than answers after their favourite rugby player, Damian Willemse, shared pictures rocking a daring look. The star is reportedly living it up overseas while recovering from a damaged finger ligament.

Taking to his Instagram page, Willemse shared a few pictures while rocking a two-piece outfit. He captioned the post:

"Playing dress up with good company @rich_mnisi "

Fans react to Willemse's look

Social media users were divided over Willemse's look. Some fans had questions about the outfit, while others said someone's outfit does not determine their sexuality. Although Damian Willemse did not directly respond to the trolls, he interacted with the comments supporting him.

@linamallon said:

"Redefining masculinity while being surrounded by toxic masculine comments be like "

@kaidenjacobs3 commented:

"Good to see celebrities or public figures breaking stigmas and being comfortable in their masculinity! You don’t need to be gay to paint your nails "

@lukevalentine_official said:

"Can we just stop asking whether he is gay or not! Let him be who the F he wants to be. Why does he need to conform to any of your perceptions of who and what he needs to be. Just stop already!"

@thebjornsmith added:

"Brah u not helping the allegations"

@anawo.mdingi wrote:

"Is my favorite rugby player gay?"

@noko_malatji11 added:

"Hebanna!? Is Damian gay? (not judging just flabbergasted)"

