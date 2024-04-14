DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi were a hot topic on X as netizens speculated about whether or not the two had a fallout

Videos of DJ Zinhle in Dubai with friends sparked buzz, which made her and Pearl Thusi trend on social media

Many people shared their theories about why they never see Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle together anymore

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi had a budding friendship that seemed to end abruptly. Fans are still interested in knowing more about the two's relationship.

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi's fans questioned their friendship because of the DJ's Dubai girls' trip. Image: Unique Nicole / Gallo Images

Pearl Thusi has explained why she and DJ Zinhle are no longer close friends. This has not stopped people from speculating that Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle were at odds.

Pearl Thusi missed DJ Zinhle's Dubai vacation

Entertainment blogger @MDNnewss posted videos of DJ Zinhle on holiday in Dubai with friends: Thabsi, Moozlie and Yolanda Vilakazi. Watch the video below:

Pearl Thusii's absence on DJ ZinhleDubai trip trends

Some people reacted to the post, pointing out that Pearl Thusi was not on the trip. The post was flooded with peeps wondering why the Queen Sono actress was absent.

@desireemav asked:

"Pearl uphi?"

@ndeshyyyy speculated:

"They’ve removed Pearl."

@KhumaloDanica defended Pearl:

"If Pearl Thusi was with them y'all would have still hated on some 'She follows Zinhle around,doesn't she have her own life' Pearl's life doesn't revolve around Zinhle friends or not. And it sucks that people that come for Pearl are also females. Your hearts need surgery."

What happened between Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle?

Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi explained that although they are no longer as close, they maintain a friendship. The actress dove into the details of their drift apart as best friends.

