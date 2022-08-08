DJ Zinhle has finally broken her silence on the rumour that she is beefing with her BFF, actress Pearl Thusi

The star spoke about where her relationship with Pearl stands during a recent interview with a local publication

Zinhle said they are both at a place where they don't feel the need to explain themselves to the public

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi used to inspire millions of fans and followers with their relationship. The two stars used to rave about each other on social media, much to Mzansi's delight.

DJ Zinhle has finally opened up about her rumoured beef with Pearl Thusi. Image: @djzinhle and @pearlthusi.

Source: Instagram

The rumour mill began speculating that there was trouble in paradise when the stars unfollowed each other on Instagram, stopped posting about each other, and were no longer hanging out together.

Pearl Thusi had peeps suggesting that she was talking about DJ Zinhle when she posted a cryptic post about friends who don't support each other. The Queen Sono star addressed the claims on Twitter, saying:

"Guys- Zee and I are still very much friends. Can this nonsense stop now."

According to ZAlebs, DJ Zinhle also put the rumour to bed during a recent interview. She said she is still close friends with Pearl Thusi and described their friendship as an everlasting sisterhood. She said:

"Pearl and I are fine… we have an everlasting sisterhood. Much like every relationship has its ups and downs, we go through that as well."

Nadia Nakai sets Instagram on fire with hot pics, her bae AKA jumps into the comments with a sweet comment

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Nadia Nakai is the queen she thinks she is. The rapper-cum-reality television star left her followers gasping for air when she showed off her perfectly sculptured body.

The stunner, who has been in the news a lot for her blossoming relationship with fellow rapper, AKA, decided to show off her body in a figure-hugging dress.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Naaa Meaan rapper left very little to the imagination in the cut-out dress. She finished the hot look with a blonde wig. Nadia Nakai was posing in front of a black whip.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News