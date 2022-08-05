Young, Famous and African star Nadia Nakai left social media users salivating when she shared snaps of her banging body

The award-winning rapper headed to the Instagram pages to share snaps of a cute dress she recently rocked

Nadia Nakai's followers, including her bae rapper AKA, flocked to the comments section to sing her praise for her body

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nadia Nakai is the queen she thinks she is. The rapper-cum-reality television star left her followers gasping for air when she showed off her perfectly sculptured body.

Nadia Nakai had her followers drooling after she shared some hot pictures on social media. Image: @nadianakai.

Source: Instagram

The stunner, who has been in the news a lot for her blossoming relationship with fellow rapper, AKA, decided to show off her body in a figure-hugging dress.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Naaa Meaan rapper left very little to the imagination in the cut-out dress. She finished the hot look with a blonde wig. Nadia Nakai, who was posing in front of a black whip, captioned the post:

"Am I the DRAMA ?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi went gaga with the rapper's saucy snaps. Her followers, including her boo AKA, flocked to the comments section to drool over the pictures.

@lionessnam said:

"The face !!"

@tjmproj added:

"No you are not the drama is you ."

@homewithsiphindile commented:

"Okay little miss drama."

@sekaninamba wrote:

"Each and every single frame is fire."

@couldthatbegio added:

"Gurl stop it i like it ."

@ms_gleo said:

"Nadia!!! Nakai!!! ."

Ghanama hitmaker Makhadzi shares her absolute favourite dish, Mzansi relates: "This meal slaps every time"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Makhadzi may have access to all the fancy foods in the world, but pap and fried eggs remain her absolute favourite meal. The talented hitmaker had Mzansi sharing their own versions of the meal after she shared the plate on social media.

Taking to social media, the Ghanama hitmaker, who is currently on tour alongside her man Master KG said she was finally glad to be able to eat pap and eggs.

She shared a plate with freshly cooked pap and fried eggs on her Twitter page and revealed that the meal was going to be complete if she had some atchar.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News