A funny TikTok video shows a group of Zulu men in South Africa bringing a pot of uphuthu to KFC

The footage shows them enjoying their bucket of chicken with their own packed food and drink

The video sparked amusement online, with many poking fun at Zulu people's love for uphuthu and stubbornness

A group of Zulu male friends wanted to enjoy KFC with homecooked uphuthu. Image: @b_madond

A hilarious video captured a group of South African male friends going to KFC armed with extra food to fill their hungry bellies.

Men bring pot of phuthu to KFC

A TikTok video by @b_madondo shows the friends standing at KFC holding a 2L bottle of Coca-Cola, some bread and an entire pot full of cooked phuthu (maize meal) to go with the bucket of fried chicken they had ordered.

In the post, one of them explained that as grown Zulu men, they had to make sure to bring additional food that would fill them as they wouldn't fully enjoy the meal if they had it with rolls.

The men are seen digging into their tasty KFC chicken as they enjoy it with the phuthu and cola.

Watch the funny video below:

SA pokes fun at Zulu men

The video garnered many views and funny comments from entertained netizens. Many couldn't help but poke fun at Zulu people and their funny antics.

Zama_Ngobese said:

"Being umZulu is a commitment ."

Samukelisiwe Mkhize replied:

"Sikhathele ipapa labo khuphuka Zulu (We're tired of their pap. Go Zulu)."

kwazisphamandlamt responded:

"Yabona impela iSouth Africa namazulu akhona."

Mbalenhle Mgenge commented:

"Bafana bami nenze into enhle amabhunisi lawa awabelengu (You did good gents. Rolls are for white folk)."

Dumalun said:

"The Zulu nation bane nkani akusiko kwamaimai eKFC (The Zulu nation is so stubborn, KFC is not Kwa Mai-Mai)."

Woman's 1st time cooking pap ends in disaster

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young lady wanted to have pap, but she messed it up. The lady was at home without her parents and decided to cook for the first time.

Many people were fascinated by the video as it got over 3 000 likes. Online users posted comments about what they thought of her cooking.

The TikTokker told Briefly News that she also cannot make umqunsho (samp and beans).

