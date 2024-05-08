A young woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a funny video trying on her grandmother's wigs

In the now-viral clip, the granddaughter is seen wearing and rating the hairpieces out of 10

Many netizens were amused by the post and shared their thoughts on the hair pieces

One hun had the time of her life hilariously rating her grandmother's wigs in a recent TikTok video.

Woman rates gogo's wigs

A video shared by @nellyyy39 shows her trying on several wigs that her grandmother owned. She gives them a score out of 10 while trying hard not to break out in laughter.

The wigs had a variety of odd hairstyles, from afros to spikes and curls, with a few looking like they were all worn out, LOL.

The lowest got a rating of three out of 10, and the highest, eight out of 10. Watch @nellyyy39's funny video below:

Jokes fly as SA reacts to wigs

The video garnered many views and comments from amused netizens who did not hold back their criticism of the grandmother's wigs, with some even suggesting @nellyyy39 help the old lady by throwing them away.

N. reacted:

"Kukhona neyempithi."

Marcia Nkosi413 said:

"Msize nje uwalahle wonke (Help her buy throw them all away) and buy her new ones."

Senamile‍ said:

"Kunini ngithi 'hhaibo'... (I don't know how many times I've said 'hhaibo'...)"

Duduzile Mlambo❤️ replied:

"Mabi ama wikhi ka ma gogo yezwani. (All of gogo's wigs are ugly.)"

Nikeh Cele replied:

"Aibo zonke 1/10. (Aibo all of them deserve 1/10.)"

ayandangwenya responded:

"Kodwa bekumele uwashise after this video for dignity yomndeni. (But you should have burned them after this video for the sake of your family's dignity.)"

Sis_Mbali commented:

"Mfethu, awushise wonke lamawigi. (Dude, burn all of these wigs.)"

Tiktokker shows off R3.5K wig that's so tangled she can't comb it

In another story, Briefly News reported that some hair vendors and companies will have you crying real tears.

That was the case for TikTokker @kayleecarow, who posted a now-viral video showing her stiff and long wig which she purchased for a hefty R3 550.

In the clip, she is seen attempting to comb the course hair, which appears to be a real struggle as she forces the comb down the long and hardened wig.

