BI Phakathi came across an elderly woman who was trying her best to make money to feed herself

The kind man blessed the gogo with a large amount of money that brought her to tears

Fellow Mzansi people took time to thank BI for the selfless acts of kindness he bestows upon our people

South African philanthropist BI Phakathi rendered people to tears after blessing a gogo who was charging people R2 to use a scale so she could eat.

BI Phakathi had this elderly woman crying after he blessed her, allowing her to return home to rest. Image: TikTok / BI Phakathi

Source: TikTok

This selfless man never fails to put smiles on faces and hope in hearts, and the Mzansi people couldn't be more grateful.

BI Phakathi blesses gogo with handfuls of R100 notes in TikTok video

On his official TikTok page, BI Phakathi shared a video showing the moment he had an elderly woman praying out loud to God.

He came across a gogo carrying a scale. The elderly woman was charging people R2 to weigh themselves; she was doing this to be able to eat.

BI handed the woman handfuls of R100 notes, and she succumbed to tears, praising God for bringing this man across her path.

Take a look at this emotional moment:

South African citizens thank BI for his unwavering kindness

This video had people overcome with emotion as they saw the elderly woman break down. People thanked BI for his selfless act of kindness and for never failing to restore faith in humanity.

Read some of the heartwarming comments:

MakhadziMadewaMakhomo said:

“wamuhle Jehovah sephendukile ugogo sure ngihlalelen ngingakukhonzi mmmm those words melt my heart”

Sbu24/7 prayed:

“phakathi God bless the nation.”

Takiemoudnenjelele said:

“God, how are you, why am I not worshipping you ”

Cza Mazibuko shed tears:

“ and the black nation has suffered like this oh but mother God bless you brother ”

