A man walked up to a street sweeper and offered her money for doing her job, but got a different reaction

The woman was suspicious of the man's motives and consistently asked him his reasons behind his charitable act

The man explained that he regularly does this and offered her a job, convincing her to take his numbers and the money

A Joburg woman was shocked when a stranger gave her R500 and offered her a job.

The man's gesture so took aback the woman that she was hesitant to take the money and kept asking him why he was giving her money.

Johannesburg woman sceptical of man's kind gesture in viral TikTok video

Despite @aliboy_boss's attempts at convincing her that he is a content creator and helps people, the woman took the money with scepticism. @aliboy_boss's video went viral and clocked in at over 910K views.

In the video, the woman is sweeping in Rosebank in Johannesburg, just outside Standard Bank on Baker Street.

The man starts talking to her and begins by offering her a job. The woman suspects his motives and keeps asking why he's offering her a job. She tries to shy away from the camera while sweeping the street.

Even when he started giving her money, she kept asking him why, right up to when he convinced her to take his numbers so that he could give her a better job. He did not, however, make it clear what the job was.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi was not surprised by the woman's stunned response to the gesture

South Africans were unsurprised that she was sceptical of the man's actions and found her reactions understandable.

This is because South Africa has shocking statistics of women killed in a few months this year.

Ledu noted her nervousness.

"She's very scared. I don't blame her."

Nonto/kee understood why she reacted that way.

"She's scared because strangers are killing women."

Monyekiphilllister had questions.

"Where is she now? Did you give her a better job?"

Tshwarelo also wanted to know what happened.

"Can we see that lady with the job that you gave her?"

Jovies London believed that she was fearful.

"She looks scared, and I don't blame her. The world is cruel, but keep doing the Lord's work."

BI Phakathi gives woman money in viral TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi surprised a woman selling avocadoes with cash.

Mzansi's Secret Santa approached the woman and asked her for food.

After she gave him one avocado, the man surprised her with a sizable amount of money, leaving her in tears.

