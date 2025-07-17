Afronation was the place to be from 9-11 July 2025 and two attendees became viral sensations among South Africans

The pair at Afronation were turning up, and the moment they united on the dancefloor became a TikTok hit

South African TikTok viewers were entertained by the Afronation concert-goers who bonded during a dance routine

Two people in a TikTok video were having a blast at Afronation. The duo dancing to amapiano made the concert look like a vibe.

A man and a woman at Afronation danced to amapiano together. Image: Jacobworth01

Source: TikTok

The Afronation attendees received thousands of likes. Peeps shared hilarious commentary on the Afronation dynamic duo.

In a TikTok video by @jacobworth01, a man and a woman at Afronation opened a dance circle between each other. They were dancing to an amapiano banger, and they did an epic move together. The groovists moved in sync as the beat dropped, and she tapped his arm to keep their dance in unison. Bystanders at Afronation cheered them on as they danced up a storm and then went their seperate ways.

Pair dances to amapiano

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a man and woman also got attention for dancing together. The gent was dancing to amapiano when he joined a woman who was also on the dancefloor. Online users were impressed as the two got down low to the amapiano beat. The pair turned up together, and their dynamic became viral on the socials.

A woman and man went viral for dancing to amapiano at a club. Image: Flashpop

Source: Getty Images

South Africa cheers on interracial Afronation dance partners

Online users gushed over the two's amapiano dance, with some joking that they were Nicolandria, a couple from Love Island USA 2025. Peeps were delighted by the spectacle the two put on to amapiano. Watch the video of the man and woman dancing at Afronation below:

AlaskanBullWorm said:

"If they don’t get married, I no longer believe in love!"

🧶🌻Tel - Soil & Stitchcraft commented:

"This was like watching male birds do the dancey dance to get their mate on an Attenborough doc 🥰✨️they would have totally nested in bird world."

LondonJack loved seeing the two together:

"I’m giggling like a schoolgirl please tell me they have a happy ending 🥰"

Loriane shared:

"I am so introverted, but I want to experience this once in my life 😭 with friends."

SEV7N wrote:

"May this unity and love spread like a wildfire ♥️"

danrc88 added:

"'We got nicolandria at home'.'"

Daisy_dukes96 joked:

"Nick and Olandria after they win the finale 😂😂💕"

Bell gushed:

"The synchronisation 🫶🏽"

maria. added:

"They were so in sync🫠"

nicole said:

"Their chemistry is actually insane"

