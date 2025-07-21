Springboks fans hilariously recreate viral 'kiss cam' cheating scandal at Mbombela Stadium over the weekend

Street Stylers’ cheeky reenactment of Andy Byron’s Coldplay moment sent the crowd into laughter and has gained traction online

On the pitch, the Boks bounced back from an early scare to thrash Georgia 55-10 in a dominant display

Springboks supporters remade the trending 'kiss cam' moment that was infamously done by the now-resigned Astronomer Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Andy Byron and the company's Human Resources boss, during the Test match against Georgia in Nelspruit over the weekend.

Springboks Fans Recreate Viral Kiss Cam Cheating Scandal as Boks Thrash Georgia 55-10

The Boks fans at the Mbombela Stadium were part of the sideshow that watched the remake of the now-infamous viral scene that occurred during a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert, where Byron was caught cheating on his wife.

Hilarious skit based on real-life events

The hilarious video, which has since gained traction online during the Georgia match, featured Boks match entertainers Street Stylers reenacting the controversial moment.

They mimicked the Coldplay couple as they were seen holding each other in the clip, before abruptly going their separate ways after being spotted by the camera that had zoomed in on them.

The humorous remake left fans in the stadium in delirium. Angelos Goncalves of Street Stylers reposted a clip of the hilarious moment on his Instagram and TikTok accounts, captioning it:

'I felt like a CEO today.'

Springboks survive early scare

Meanwhile, the Boks walloped Georgia 55-10 in a match that began with an early scare for the defending world champions. Georgia struck first, taking a 7-5 lead and showing they were not intimidated by South Africa’s status as the top-ranked side.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu had an underwhelming performance from the tee, with his conversion attempts letting him down on several occasions. One of his early efforts hit the upright when Georgia were still ahead, adding to the Boks' nervy start.

Debutants shine in Mbombela

However, it took a moment of brilliance from debutant Marnus van den Merwe to steady the ship, as he scored a crucial try just minutes later. That sparked South Africa into action, and they gradually took control of the contest, going into the break with a 22-10 lead.

The early stages were further complicated when Captain Siya Kolisi was taken off for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA). Playing his first game of the Test season after being sidelined with a niggle, Kolisi was fortunately cleared and later returned to the field with no serious damage reported.

How did the Boks fans react to the win?

@f682629ca01d4d0:

"As brilliant as Sacha is, he needs to work on his conversions and penalty success rate. If that was the ABs or any other top-tier team, it could be the difference between winning and losing. Remember, Pollard’s kicking contributed massively to the Boks winning the World Cup – twice."

@Slipcatch:

"Some of the settled players are not very good anymore; it is a worry."

@Praetor27138537:

"AUS gonna catch a hiding in Ellis Park."

@Niren_:

"Yes, please. Too many handling errors. We cannot have that many against the southern hemisphere teams."

Erasmus speaks on Jasper Wiese’s red card

Briefly News earlier reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus expressed his disappointment over Jasper Wiese’s red card incident against Italy that got him sent off.

Wiese received the card for a violent head-butt on an Italian player during their match last weekend in Gqeberha.

