Ox Nché delivered an outstanding performance for the Springboks in their 55-10 win over Georgia, earning widespread praise from fans and on social media

The prop's dominance in the scrums was particularly notable, with one commentator likening his energy to Eskom

Off the field, Ox Nché is known for his humorous personality and unexpected passion for baking, which has endeared him to fans and teammates alike

Bathong! One thing about the Springbok players is that they are truly the national team treasure as they continue to make South Africa proud, both on and off the pitch.

A white commentator praised South African Springbok player Ox Nché for his performance that left many filled with pride.

After beating Georgia 55-10 at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, 19 July 2025, the Springbok player who stole the match was Ox Nché, who received praise from fans and people on social media over his remarkable work on the field.

The sports star Retshegofaditswe 'Tshego' Nché, often known as Ox Nché, is a South African rugby union player who plays for both the South African national team and the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship. He plays as a prop in his usual position. He is a scrummager with international recognition.

Man's comments on Ox Nché's performance leaves SA proud

A gent gave Ox Nché his flowers after his incredible performance on the pitch on Saturday evening, and the clip was shared by @scelumusa on TikTok on 19 July 2025. He expressed the following as he raved over the 29-year-old rugby player by saying:

"This man produced more electricity in the scrums than Eskom had produced in the last six months in South Africa. This man needs to be the first person knitted in South Africa. Sir Ox, proudly South African, " said the guy in the video.

The clip echoes what Springbok supporters have long known, “Ox” Nché is electrifying pride across the rainbow nation.

A powerhouse loosehead prop, Ox Nché (born 23 July 1995 in Bloemfontein), has cemented himself as one of rugby’s most dominant scrummagers. Weighing 122 kg and renowned for his technical excellence, he has represented the Springboks since 2018, earning over 41 caps to date. Notably, he played a pivotal role off the bench in the 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final against England, where his impact shifted the momentum in South Africa’s favour.

Beyond international duties, Ox competes in the United Rugby Championship and earned a spot on the URC Team of the Year in 2024. He was also key in the Sharks’ 2024 EPCR Challenge Cup triumph in Europe. His scrum dominance was such a factor that critics argued he deserved nomination for World Rugby’s Men’s Player of the Year, an accolade never before awarded to a prop.

Off the pitch, Ox is known for his light-hearted mantra, “salads don’t win scrums,” and his surprising passion for baking, particularly chocolate caramel cakes, a trait that endears him to fans and teammates.

As Eskom struggles to keep the lights on, Ox Nché is generating a different kind of power on the rugby field and in the hearts of a nation. Whether in scrums, the kitchen, or the community, he is South Africa’s man of electricity.

Take a look at the video below:

SA raves over Ox Nche

Fans across the globe took to the comments section to praise Ox Nché for his outstanding performance on the field by saying:

Tracey C said:

"He’s the bomb!"

The Jury added:

"Sir Ox the Chocolate."

Tshoane wrote:

"Sir Ox. Man of the moment."

Gavhi Gavhi commented:

"I like it. Let's honour our heroes."

Mongy expressed:

"I also saw him. He was outstanding."

