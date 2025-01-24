Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche were spotted with a Chelsea player while they enjoyed the Blues clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers

The South African professional rugby players were spotted with a Chelsea star and an English musician at the end of the match

The video of both Springboks stars sparked different reactions from Netizens as they were seen as elite bodyguards for the Blues player

Springboks stars Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche have been enjoying their time in Europe. They've been spotted in stadiums watching games of top sides in the English Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

The double Rugby World Cup winners are in Europe ahead of their upcoming game against the Welsh team in Cardiff and are using the opportunity to meet up with football stars.

Siya and Ox are reportedly Liverpool fans, but they had time to watch a Chelsea game earlier this week against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge in the EPL.

Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche sing the national anthem before the Autumn international match at the Allianz Stadium. Photo: Mike Egerton.

Source: Getty Images

The Boks players definitely enjoyed the match. The Blues defeated Wolves 3-1, courtesy of goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella, and Noni Madueke, with Matt Doherty scoring the visitors' only goal.

Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche look like bodyguards for Chelsea star

In a viral video shared on social media, Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche were seen looking like elite bodyguards for Chelsea star Cole Palmer in England.

The two South African rugby stars were spotted standing close to the former Manchester City forward when he took a picture with British rapper Central Cee.

The video posted by Lovellrugby on Instagram went viral. Due to their physiques, the two Boks stars seem to be seen as the new bodyguards for both English celebrities.

The video sparked different funny reactions from South Africans and other lovers of football/rugby fans on Instagram.

Reactions as Kolisi and Ox Nche look like bodyguards for Chelsea star

