“Hai Please Bra”: Siya Kolisi’s Teammate Attempts to Play Xs and Os on His Dry Leg
by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • Siya Kolisi's Sharks teammate Emmanuel Tshituka showed a video of the Springbok captain's dry leg
  • The rugby star reposted the video on his Instagram Stories and jokingly said he experienced "tough times"
  • Siya also stated in the video that he had already applied lotion, but that didn't stop his teammates from trying to play Xs and Os

Siya Kolisi had his dry legs exposed.
Siya Kolisi was all smiles and played along after his teammate showed his dry legs. Images: @siyakolisi
Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi, celebrated for his exceptional talent on the rugby field, is also known for his great sense of humour. However, the tables turned recently when one of his Sharks teammates took on the jokester role, teasing the Springbok captain about his dry legs.

Siya Kolisi's legs take the spotlight

In a recent Instagram Stories post, Congolese-born South African Sharks player Emmanuel Tshituka shared a video poking fun at Siya after seeing how dry his legs were. Siya told the guys that he had already applied lotion to his body.

Read also

Gayton McKenzie and Siya Kolisi combine to make little boy's dream come true, SA salutes duo

Taking the playful banter a step further, one of the men asked if they could play Xs and Os and drew the grid on Siya's lower thigh.

Emmanuel couldn't help but laugh and wrote in the post:

"Hai, please, bra."

Siya took the playful insults like the champ he is and reposted the video on his Instagram Stories, stating with a laugh:

"Tough times."

Take a look at screenshots from the Instagram post below:

Emmanuel Tshituka shows Siya Kolisi's dry legs.
Emmanuel Tshituka had fun with Siya Kolisi's legs. Image: @manu_._.
Source: Instagram
Emmanuel Tshituka shows Siya Kolisi's dry legs.
Siya Kolisi had no shame in showing his dry legs. Image: @manu_._.
Source: Instagram
Emmanuel Tshituka shows Siya Kolisi's dry legs.
Siya Kolisi jokingly admitted that he was experiencing "tough times." Image: @manu_._manu_._.
Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi shades Jesse Kriel's legs

This is not the first time Siya's limbs caught people's attention.

Last year, the TikTok account for SuperSport saw Siya showing off his muscular legs and jokingly calling out his Springbok teammate, Jesse Kriel, for his.

The athlete said in the TikTok clip:

"Look at the pumpkin. Everybody thought I had small legs. You thought Jesse was the one. Jesse, look here. Thank you."

