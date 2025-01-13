Siya Slaying at Being a Single Dad: A Look at Kolisi’s Life Post-divorce

Rugby superstar Siya Kolisi has shown life as a single father on his social media account since divorcing Rachel Kolisi

Siya, along with his kids, brother and sister, spent quality time in the Mother City and abroad

The Springbok captain also ensured that his family helped underprivileged communities while on vacation

While looking at his social media, Siya Kolisi has made time for his children and siblings since splitting from Rachel Kolisi. Image: @siyakolisi

It has been three months since South Africans heard the news of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and the mother of his children, Rachel Kolisi, announcing their divorce.

Siya Kolisi's single dad moments

While the duo lead separate lives as singles, the professional rugby player is undoubtedly fulfilling his role as a father to his two children, Nicholas and Keziah, and a pillar of strength to his siblings, Liyema and Liphelo.

Siya and Rachel adopted his siblings over a decade ago following the athlete's mother's passing.

The family never miss a moment to enjoy each other's company despite Siya and Rachel's change in relationship status.

Family fun time

Recently, Siya, his siblings, and the kids continued to enjoy quality time.

Rachel positively reacted to the heartfelt post, which also showed the five family members showing their hands, with Siya letting go of his wedding ring and rocking jewellery on his pinky.

Travels to Zimbabwe

At the beginning of the year, the Kolisi crew vacationed in Zimbabwe, taking in the country's beauty, playing tag rugby, and lending a helping hand to drought-affected families.

Grateful to have spent the holidays with his loved ones, Siya wrote in his post's caption:

"In the midst of all the fun, I always want to remember: when one person is not okay, none of us truly are. It’s our responsibility to care, to show up, and to make a difference wherever we can."

Enjoying the Mother City

Last year, after the kids spent the week with Rachel, Siya and the gang took to Muizenberg, Cape Town, to enjoy a plate of fish and chips and ice cream for dessert.

The rugby star and his brother, Liyema, also visited the Freedom of Movement store, possibly to update their wardrobe.

