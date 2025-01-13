Rachel Drops Reaction On Siya Kolisi’s Instagram Post With the Kids
- Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a picture of his family while on holiday, which was liked by his ex-wife, Rachel
- After the couple announced their divorce, they have been spending time with their children and Siya's siblings while on holiday in different countries
- Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the family, saying they were happy to see the family spend time together, while others missed seeing Rachel
Bok skipper Siya Kolisi continues to enjoy quality time with his children, and his latest social media post was liked by his ex-wife, Rachel.
The two-time Rugby World Cup champion spent the New Year with his children and siblings in Zimbabwe, while Rachel flew to Botswana, where she spent time alone.
After the divorce was announced, the couple said they would remain devoted parents and have kept their promise after each spent time with the kids during the festive period.
Rachel Kolisi likes Siya’s post
Rachel liked Siya's Instagram post of him and his kids while on holiday:
It was not the first time that Rachel liked one of Siya's posts, as the couple continues to have a good relationship following the divorce that broke South Africans' hearts.
Rachel even posted a cryptic message about dealing with disappointment, and she also described 2024 as a roller coaster year filled with emotions.
With the new year upon us, it remains to be seen how both Siya and Rachel continue the healing process while they have already set the tone since their separation was announced.
Rachel shared her holiday pictures on Instagram:
Siya gives back
While spending time in Zimbabwe, Kolisi and his children enjoyed the beauty of the African nation and donated food to local communities.
Kolisi has also returned to the field for Natal Sharks in the United Rugby Championship, where the side has won once in three matches.
Fans praise Kolisi
Local netizens praised the family on social media, while others said they miss Rachel and want the couple to get back together.
Lebo_thato_misses Rachel:
"I miss Rachel."
Crystalmjohnson12 is proud:
"Beautiful family. Staying in faith for reconciliation for Siya's family. Rachel is so beautiful and amazing!!!! We are praying nonstop."
Babsie admires the Kolisi:
"My people."
Bothae54 respects Siya:
"The love you have for your family is heartwarming."
Ngomageh loves the picture:
"Lovely family picture."
Hikingtinah praised Siya's sister:
"Love the feminine energy from your sister!!"
Thalukanyo_nhlonipho spent time with the family:
"Was so happy to see you at church."
Sshadmbuli encouraged Siya:
"Keep your head high, Siya. We love you, man; enjoy time with your kids."
Truly_vikki is a fan:
"Family over everything."
Ponanisammymabasa gave Siya some advice:
"Your Bro can be a great hooker."
Siya Kolisi changes his social media profile
As Briefly News reported, Bok skipper Siya Kolisi changed his profile picture from a couple photo to one of him celebrating in a Bok jersey.
The Bok skipper, who announced his divorce from ex-wife Rachel in 2024, also changed his bio to say he was no longer a husband.
Source: Briefly News
