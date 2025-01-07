Rachel Kolisi recently reacted to estranged husband Siya Kolisi's Instagram post with their children

The Springboks player recently visited Zimbabwe with his children and siblings without Rachel

The businesswomand also went on a solo vacation in Botswana while her children spent time with Siya

Rachel Kolisi responds to Siya's social media post. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi's estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi recently liked his Instagram post with their children, Nicholas and Keziah, and siblings, Liphelo and Liyema who are vacationing in Zimbabwe.

The former Springboks captain's wife recently went on a solo trip in Botswana to ring in the new year and opened up about their divorce on her TikTok account.

Siya wrote on his Instagram that he's grateful to have spent this holiday with his kids and siblings.

"Connecting with one another and with incredible communities. From playing tag rugby with amazing coaches who invest in youth to supporting drought-affected families with @loveforafrica. We experienced the true power of community," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"In the midst of all the fun, I always want to remember: when one person is not okay, none of us truly are. It’s our responsibility to care, to show up, and to make a difference wherever we can. Danko, Zimbabwe, for the privilege of sharing life with you, " concluded the Springbok.

The South African has shared a screenshot photo of the former Mrs Kolisi's reaction.

South Africans respond to Siya's IG post

@lu_nutty wrote:

"I am here for the slide where you were cooling your tea using two cups❤️. Taking me back to my childhood."

@thejiroda said:

"Experienced this recently, Africa is beautiful! Stay the course, give your kids the best of you and God will figure out the rest."

veronavooren replied:

"Wow, those mugs and cooling the tea bring back so many memories."

tytybronw25 said:

"This man is really a good dad and human. I love him."

Siya and Rachel announce divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in October 2024 that the Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel Kolisi announced their divorce.

The couple sent out a statement announcing the end of their marriage and confirming it was a mutual decision and requested privacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News