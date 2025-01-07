Rachel Kolisi Shares Cryptic Message About Disappointment After Her Divorce
- Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi's ex-wife Rachel shared an inspirational message while on holiday in Botswana
- Rachel spent time in Botswana while her ex-husband Siya travelled to Zimbabwe to bring in the New Year with their two children and his siblings
- Local netizens reacted proudly on social media, saying they admire Rachel as the pair continues the road to recovery following their high-profile divorce
Despite missing her family, Siya Kolisi's ex-wife Rachel found time to post an inspirational message following her high-profile divorce from the Springbok captain.
While on holiday in Botswana, Rachel shared that she felt sad about missing her family while still showing signs of recovery.
After the divorce, Rachel and Siya have been on social media, posting multiple posts about their relationship, which remains close.
Rachel Kolisi shares cryptic message
Rachel shows off her holiday pictures on her Instagram account:
According to her Instagram post, Rachel decided to celebrate the end of an emotionally charged 2024 by spending some quality alone time in Botswana.
Rachel posted:
"This was my first holiday/new year without my kiddies, so I went on my dream trip to Botswana instead of staying home sad and alone. It's my first solo trip, and I'm an introvert, so I arrived super nervous and sad and left with a full heart and so many amazing new friends from all over the world."
In addition to the Instagram post, Rachel also shared a cryptic message about her road to recovery during the divorce.
The message said:
"Disappointment isn't proof that God is withholding good things from us. Sometimes it's His way of leading us home."
Rachel shared festive pics on Instagram:
Rachel Kolisi continues to have a good relationship with Siya
While Siya spent time with the kids in Zimbabwe, Rachel travelled with her family to Australia during the festive period and spent Christmas Day with the children.
After the divorce was announced, the pair said they would remain close friends, while Siya recently changed his profile picture on social media.
Fans praise Rachel
Local netizens praised Rachel on social media, saying they are proud of her as she thrives after the divorce from the two-time Rugby World Cup champion flanker.
Phat_pharrie supports Rachel:
"So beautiful. Cheering you on, Rachel."
Tlspark backs Rachel:
"Live your best life."
Tonika96 admires Rachel:
"You're so inspiring, Rachel."
Heathergeyle is proud:
"Oh wow, look at you making every effort to rebuild and transform. You look gorgeous, Rachael. Keep going. Transformation and closure, darling."
Nombekomaneli gave some advice:
"Time to reflect, reboot and remember who you are."
Siya Kolisi gives back while on holiday
As Briefly News reported, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi took time out of his holiday to hand out food and play rugby with local children in Zimbabwe.
Kolisi and his family celebrated the New Year in Zimbabwe, while his ex-wife spent time riding horses in Botswana and recovering from their high-profile divorce.
