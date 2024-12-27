“I Owe Myself a Lot”: Rachel Kolisi Shares Emotional Video Wrapping 2024

Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi shared a TikTok video showing some of the events that occurred in her life this year

The mother-of-two shared moments of happiness and sadness in the emotional video

Many social media users posted words of encouragement and love after watching the clip

Rachel Kolisi shared an emotional video of her eventful 2024. Images: @rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi experienced both highs and lows in 2024, navigating the challenges and triumphs in the public eye. In an emotional video, she shared a heartfelt reflection on the events that shaped her year, offering a glimpse into her personal journey.

Rachel Kolisi's 2024 wrapped

Taking to her TikTok account, the mother-of-two shared a video montage of some of the things that happened in her life, which included travelling with her and Siya Kolisi's kids, Nicholas and Keziah, her fitness journey, and moments of tears.

One of the quotes she added to the post read:

"2024 is very personal. I owe myself a lot."

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shows Rachel Kolisi love

Hundreds of social media users who watched the video hurried to the comment section to express their thoughts about what they had seen and who they did not see in the post.

@thokomabizela shared words of encouragement with Rachel:

"The ironic thing about life is it is during our hardest times that we are able to realise how amazing and powerful we are. You got this, babe. It's a season where you meet you and love you completely."

@sindy5749 told the philanthropist:

"Rachel, do you know how precious you are to the whole of South Africa? You don't belong to the Kolisi family alone but to all of us. You're our treasure, our pride and joy."

@zeesfinds wrote in the comment section:

"Heal and move on. Life has lots to give once we learn the power of letting go."

@sindiswamathe added positivity to the post, writing:

"You and your babies are going to be alright."

@butterfly.child stated in the comments:

"Sending you loads of hugs."

A heartbroken @yamkeladamoyi said:

"Siya Kolisi has really lost."

