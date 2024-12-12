Rachel Kolisi was sick and tired of waiting for hours on end to get help at Home Affairs

The philanthropist ranted about having been at her local office since 2 PM, only to get help in the evening

She is reportedly planning an exciting family vacation overseas, and the headache at Home Affairs was all the more reason to take some time off

Rachel Kolisi waited hours to get help at the Home Affairs office. Images: Instagram/ rachelkolisi, ER Lombard/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi was not prepared for how long she would wait to get help at her local Home Affairs office.

Rachel Kolisi speaks on her Home Affairs headache

If you think celebrities and public figures get preferential treatment at government offices, think again.

Rachel Kolisi had a day from hell when she spoke about having to wait hours, from morning till evening, to get help at her local Home Affairs.

The mother of two and her now ex-husband's sister, Liphelo, thought they would beat the queues and long waiting time if they arrived at 2 PM. Little did they know they would still be at the office at night, vlogging and complaining.

Rachel shared her experience on her Instagram story, where she even took a break to run errands before returning to the nightmare that is Home Affairs, even offering tips to others who plan to visit their local office:

"Home Affairs will be the death of us.

"They're open until 6 PM until the 20th (of December), so come between 3 and 6 PM."

This comes after Rachel revealed her Christmas plans, which included a family vacation to Australia, and it appears she had to sort out some last-minute travel documents before the trip.

Rachel Kolisi shares hopes for 2025

2024 ended on a sour note for Rachel and her family after she and Siya announced their separations, but she has high hopes for 2025.

The mother of two posted a hilarious meme video hoping that God puts her in line to be blessed and highly favoured in 2025, instead of handing her more trials and tribulations:

"Me calling God to make sure I'm registered for the 'blessed and highly favoured' starter pack for 2025 and not the 'trials and tribulations' subscription I got for 2024."

As if the divorce wasn't bad enough, Rachel also alluded in several cryptic messages to having been betrayed by some people in her life, and she's ready to leave all that behind.

Rachel Kolisi receives sports award

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Rachel Kolisi's sweet message after being honoured at a sports award evening.

Visibly surprised, she sent a shout-out to the Kolisi Foundation team and thanked the organisers for her award.

