Rachel Kolisi has shared plans to go on another family trip with Siya Kolisi's sister Liphelo and their two children, Nicholas and Keziah

Siya Kolisi's brother Liyema would not be able to join because, according to Rachel, he is working

The businesswoman shared a family selfie and stated that they had been working on their visas

The Kolisis are embarking on another family trip, allegedly without Siya Kolisi. Rachel hinted that their next stop would be Australia.

Rachel Kolisi has hinted at going on a family trip to Australia with Siya Kolisi's sister. Image: @rachelkolisi on Instagram/Pascal Le Segretain

Will Liphelo join Rachel and kids to Australia?

On her Instagram stories, Rachel Kolisi shared a cute family selfie with her two children, Nicholas and Keziah, as well as Siy Kolisi's sister, Liphelo.

On her picture she stated that they spent Thursday morning sorting out their Visas and added the Australian flag as well as the animals. Unable to join them, though, is Siya's brother Liyema, who, according to Rachel, will be working.

“A morning of Visas. Sorry, for you, @offlame_g. You’re a working man now (welcome to the no-leave life),” she joked.

Rachel hints at throwing short at Siya Kolisi

Just recently, Rachel posted images of her and her children enjoying a night out in Paris. She hinted at being on a healing journey and also threw shots at Siya Kolisi.

"Whoever abandoned you in the middle of the ocean has no right to know what the sharks did to you or how you managed it to the shore."

"I will never forget who gave me a hard time when I was already having a hard time," she said in another post.

Fans connected the dots, and they gave her comforting words of reassurance.

