Rachel Kolisi hints at trip to Australia with her kids and Siya Kolisi's sister
- Rachel Kolisi has shared plans to go on another family trip with Siya Kolisi's sister Liphelo and their two children, Nicholas and Keziah
- Siya Kolisi's brother Liyema would not be able to join because, according to Rachel, he is working
- The businesswoman shared a family selfie and stated that they had been working on their visas
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
The Kolisis are embarking on another family trip, allegedly without Siya Kolisi. Rachel hinted that their next stop would be Australia.
Will Liphelo join Rachel and kids to Australia?
On her Instagram stories, Rachel Kolisi shared a cute family selfie with her two children, Nicholas and Keziah, as well as Siy Kolisi's sister, Liphelo.
On her picture she stated that they spent Thursday morning sorting out their Visas and added the Australian flag as well as the animals. Unable to join them, though, is Siya's brother Liyema, who, according to Rachel, will be working.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
“A morning of Visas. Sorry, for you, @offlame_g. You’re a working man now (welcome to the no-leave life),” she joked.
Check out the photo here.
Rachel hints at throwing short at Siya Kolisi
Just recently, Rachel posted images of her and her children enjoying a night out in Paris. She hinted at being on a healing journey and also threw shots at Siya Kolisi.
"Whoever abandoned you in the middle of the ocean has no right to know what the sharks did to you or how you managed it to the shore."
"I will never forget who gave me a hard time when I was already having a hard time," she said in another post.
Fans connected the dots, and they gave her comforting words of reassurance.
Rachel Kolisi takes Liphelo for driving lessons
In a previous report from Briefly News, Rachel Kolisi recently gave driving lessons to Liphelo, the sister of her now ex-husband, Siya Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi shares strange quotes about abandonment and being put through hard times: "Keep going"
The mother of two captured a wholesome moment between herself and her former sister-in-law that had fans gushing
This comes amid the couple's controversial divorce saga that has left Mzansi divided
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za