Rachel Kolisi recently taught her now ex-husband, Siya's sister Liphelo, how to drive

The mother of two captured a wholesome moment between herself and her former sister-in-law that had fans gushing

This comes amid the couple's controversial divorce saga that has left Mzansi divided

Rachel Kolisi gave Siya's sister a driving lesson. Images: rachelkolisi, siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

How many teenagers can say they were taught to drive in a Mercedes-Benz? Not a lot, but Siya Kolisi's sister is one of the lucky ones!

Rachel Kolisi gives driving lesson

Coming from announcing her divorce from her husband, Siya Kolisi, Rachel appears to be picking up the pieces and living life to the fullest.

The mother of two has been focused on her work and collaborations with several brands, and recently took some time out to bond with her family, and she said she needed it.

In her latest Instagram post, Rachel posted a photo dump of some memorable moments with her family in a villa enjoying a beautiful sunset, while in other posts, she captured Siya's little sister, Liphelo, learning how to drive.

The pair's relationship appears to still be firm, but not as firm as Liphelo's grip on that Mercedes-Benz steering wheel!

"A weekend for the soul. I have a busy week ahead, so this was very needed. Thank you for having us, @perivolilagoonhouse. PS, we have a new driver in the house!"

Mzansi shows love to Rachel Kolisi

Netizens admired Rachel's relationship with Siya's family and for not abandoning them:

miss_nonz gushed at Rachel:

"Oh, Rachie, ntombi. We love you."

nolutha0209 said:

"Thanks for keeping the family together. Praying for you and Siya to reconcile."

drcox_micare was emotional:

"Who’s cutting onions? Rachel, you’re something else. May God just continue to bless you far beyond what your mind can ever fathom."

nomsamof posted:

"He lost a good one."

kitha_haval_carsales posted:

"You will always be our Makoti. We love you, MaRachel."

Rachel Kolisi reflects on divorce

