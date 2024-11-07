Rachel Kolisi was recently compared to Princess Diana after sharing some stunning snaps

The philanthropist graced the Earthshot Prize event in a gorgeous black gown and dazzled fans and peers alike

Meanwhile, some netizens are still reeling from her divorce from her now ex-husband, Siya

Rachel Kolisi's dress was likened to Princess Diana's famous look. Images: Instagram/ rachelkolisi, Getty Images/ Bettmann

Rachel Kolisi recently attended the Earthshot Prize event and was likened to Princess Diana.

Rachel Kolisi attends Earthshot Prize event

Her divorce from Siya Kolisi has not stopped Rachel from committing to her philanthropic duties and being a great role model to her children.

As she continues to work on the Kolisi Foundation, the mother of two recently attended the Earthshot Prize event in Cape Town to talk about her work and help uplift fellow women and humanitarians.

She shared a photo from the night wearing a stunning black evening gown.

Musa Khawula posted side-by-side pictures of Rachel and Princess Diana, saying Rachel channelled the late princess of Wales' look with a replica of her famous "revenge dress":

Mzansi shows love to Rachel

Netizens loved Rachel's classy look and showered her with endless compliments:

stylerotate gushed over Rachel:

"You looked absolutely stunning, @rachelkolisi; we adore you in SR."

GatsheniSanele9 said:

"She's gorgeous!"

christinestuwat was obsessed:

"Absolutely gorgeous. And your hair, gurl, is just stunning! This is the loveliest you’ve ever looked."

charliendebeer hyped Rachel up:

"The Princess Diana revenge dress! Whoohoooo!"

tesnemiche posted:

"Slaying women, empowered and absolutely breathtaking! I'm so proud of you."

Meanwhile, others are still reeling from her divorce after Musa referred to Rachel by her maiden name, Smith:

Burnerburnerac5 concluded:

"Oh, Siya definitely cheated."

ac78dbb1ce594e3 wrote:

"Rachel Smith sounds so wrong."

Oreo_McFatty asked:

"So the Kolisi surname is gone vele?"

Nomirights was curious:

"Heh, what is the newly divorced Rachel trying to do? Getting her groove back?"

Mzansi roasts Rachel Kolisi's fashion choices

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to one of Rachel Kolisi's latest outfits.

Mzansi criticised her fashion choices and said she could do much better for someone who was going through a highly publicised divorce.

