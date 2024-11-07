Rachel Kolisi's outfit at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards drew criticism from social media, with many suggesting she hire a stylist following her divorce

SA mocked her baggy look, with comments ranging from humour about her wearing ex-husband Siya Kolisi's clothes to critiques of her motherly fashion choice

Despite praise for her dignified approach to the divorce, fans expressed disappointment in her fashion choices

Rachel Kolisi recently had social media users wishing she had a stylist when she stepped out rocking a questionable outfit. Many said the media personality who is going through her divorce should do better.

Rachel Kolisi’s outfit got fans talking. Image: Chris Jackson and Pascal Le Segretain

Rachel Kolisi's outfit leaves fans in stitches

All eyes are still on Rachel Kolisi following her divorce announcement. The star has been praised for being drama-free during her divorce. She has been taking it easy and going on relaxing vacations to clear her mind.

A picture of the media personality attending an event recently surfaced on social media. The snap posted by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shows Rachel rocking a baggy outfit. The post read:

"Rachel Smith representing the Kolisi Foundation at the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards."

Fans question Rachel Kolisi's fashion choice

Social media users were not impressed with Rachel's outfit. Many said the media personality should have done better, and others even suggested she hire a qualified stylist.

@_officialMoss said:

"The stylist understood the assignment. She’s a recently divorcee. There is no need for distractions with the model's look. 🤷🏽‍♂️ "

@Mr_MbulaziSA added:

"Siya Kolisi made a misstep here; our Black sisters can be quite challenging. It’s only a matter of time before he starts to regret this decision."

@ThandieDinga commented:

"She’s already wearing Siya’s clothes."

@daivymag noted:

"She dresses like a mother, Mihlali would have showed us her E$$😩😩"

@Duboyz3 commented:

"What attracted Siya to her?"

@azikiwe_ldr noted:

"Her stylist is deliberately sabotaging her."

@PearsandYoghurt added:

"No revenge LBD nyana?"

@NontobekoMajok3 said:

"Yintoni ibhanti ingathi yi baby carrier nje Rachel 😂😂😂 kubi kubi kubi."

