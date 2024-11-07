South African DJ Thuli Phongolo recorded a video of her with no makeup, and her fans were left in awe

The former Generations actress looked absolutely stunning, and people compared her to her former character, Namhla

Musa Khawula posted the video of Thuli P, and people flooded his comments section with positive messages

If you were ever in doubt that Thuli Phongolo can pull off a makeup-free look and still give other baddies a run for their money, her recent video confirmed it.

Thuli P's face card never declines

Musa Khawula shared a video on X (Twitter) with Thuli Phongolo in the pool wearing a two-piece swimsuit and no makeup.

"Thuli Phongolo shows off her face without make-up."

Netizens gush over Thuli P's natural glow

Social media users were left mesmerised by Thuli Phongolo's face card, saying she really does not need heavy makeup.

@_Thembalihle_ shared:

"She has beautiful skin."

@MmatlouLebogang expressed:

"She doesn't need makeup, maybe a little touch up but she's so beautiful without heavy makeup."

@BabyPana23 gushed:

"This is the Namhla that I know and love."

@aj_millz gushed:

"She shouldn't ever wear a make-up again haibo🔥"

@ChrisEcxel102 revealed:

"Beautiful, she don't need makeup."

@Melusi_Mokon shared:

"Well I didn’t notice her face.😮‍💨🔥"

@Sisa_Magwaza said:

"She doesn't need a make up."

@mphoray22 stated:

"She's so cute when she's Namhla, this make up thing is too much. I mean there is not a single person who has a gold face."

@Qengi_ claimed:

"There’s a hun in my hood. She’s way hotter than this but less famous and is not on social media. There’s many kasi huns who aren’t famous who are way more beautiful than a lot of social media huns."

@LuzukoDlabazana stated:

"This might be without makeup but it's after use of expensive products. If she stays a few hours, the skin will show its natural state of shiny/oily/dry. Exposure to the sun/elements will take its cause. Then we will see the real skin🤷🏿‍♂️"

@mthunzi_fongoqa hailed:

"She’s a Xhosa woman so I’m not surprised she’s naturally bad."

Thuli P responds to DJ Maphorisa dating rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli Phongolo recently addressed the ongoing relationship rumours about herself and DJ Maphorisa.

The actress set the record straight and told her followers that she was no longer seeing Porry, but they said she wasn't convincing. This comes after Maphorisa was seen in a clip hanging out with Cyan Boujee, with fans labelling the influencer a homewrecker.

