South Africa’s sport superfan Mama Joy Chauke opened up about her long-distance relationship with her French husband, Nicolas ‘Papa Joy’ Pitaud

Mama Joy showed off flowers sent to her by her husband who works as a train controller in France while she lives in Mzansi

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they admire the couple and thanked the Frenchman for loving the passionate Mzansi sports fan

Long-distance relationships might be difficult, but Mzansi sports superfan Mama Joy Chauke said her bond with French-based husband Nicolas ‘Papa Joy’ Pitaud is stronger than ever.

The couple married in September 2024, and Mama Joy said she spends hours a day talking to her husband, who recently sent flowers, who lives and works in France as a train controller.

Mama Joy said she and her French-based husband Papa Joy have a strong relationship.

Source: Twitter

Recently Mama Joy showed evidence of the financial support she gets from her husband while she also shared a loving video sent from Papa Joy.

Love knows no bounds

Mama Joy showed off her flowers from France in the tweet below:

According to TimesLive, MamaJoy also opened up about their relationship while she dealt with heartbreak over her favourite club, Royal AM’s PSL expulsion.

Mama Joy said:

“I don't feel the distance. We are only unable to touch each other, but we do other things together. We share everything we do every day. If I want to see him, we video call. We talk for more than three hours during the day. He taught me what love looks like. Now I know how to love. He has shown me how to love someone and I was able to love him back. It feels good. It's my first time to have a man like him.”

Mama Joy shows off her loving bond with her husband in the tweet below:

Mama Joy is a South African sports superfan

While she expressed happiness in her marriage, fans questioned her intentions after she recently agreed to a date with a local social media fan.

Despite the fan’s questions, Mama Joy is still a beloved Mzansi citizen and is a constant member of the crowd during local sporting events.

Some of the major events Mama Joy has attended include events featuring Bafana Bafana, Springboks and Proteas both locally and worldwide.

Sport superfan Mama Joy showed off the flowers she got from her husband Papa Joy.

Source: Twitter

Fans admire Mama and Papa Joy

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they admired the couple and some even thanked Papa Joy for his loving nature.

LuyandaMqikelaadmires the couple:

“The best couple in the whole world, Mama and Papa Joy.”

Neo_mabitl76434 asked a question:

“Is this old lady single before the money comes? I'm just asking.”

MandlaSithole18 loves it:

“Beautiful to watch.”

Noma_here praised Papa Joy:

“Aweee Papa Joy.”

Veee_1986 thanked Papa Joy:

“Thank you very much, Papa Joy, for making our sports queen happy. Keep up the great work, Papa Joy.”

Mama Joy partners with top South African brand

As reported by Briefly News, South African sports super fan Mama Joy’s brand gained a major boost after she partnered up with Roots Butchery.

The beloved sports fan’s face will now be featured on various products from the butchery, giving fans a chance to spread the joy she often shows at sporting events worldwide.

