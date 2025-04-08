Big Brother Mzansi star Karabo Sejojo issued an apology to her fans after a fake fundraising account was created using her name

The 22-year-old admitted to starting a fundraising campaign, but it followed a previous campaign that she reportedly was not part of and claims she did not receive a single cent

Local netizens reacted positively on social media, saying they were proud of the aspiring singer for proving her maturity by apologising

Karabo Sejojo, star of Big Brother Mzansi and affectionately known as Jojo, has apologised to her fans after her name was linked with a fake fundraising campaign.

The 22-year-old said she did not receive a single cent from an account reportedly started by her fans, 'Warriors', while she admitted that she did start a campaign following her Big Brother exit.

Following her exit from the Big Brother house, Jojo has been seen in the studio alongside local artist Thabsie as she looks to make her mark on the Mzansi social scene.

Jojo apologises to fans

Jojo issued an apology on her Instagram account:

According to the Instagram post, Jojo said she is still learning and hopes to continue her relationship with fans, while she was recently named as a Mzansi Magic brand ambassador.

Jojo posted:

“I have taken some time to reflect and I truly want to move forward with you, united and stronger than ever. I am committed to rebuilding our connection and continuing this journey with mutual respect, love and shared purpose. Thank you for everything you have done for me. I see you, I hear you, and I value each and every one of you.”

Jojo promoted her upcoming TikTok appearance on her Instagram account:

Jojo still has a lot to learn

During her time in the Big Brother house, Jojo and fellow contestant Luzuko Mashalaba got people talking, but the relationship was declared platonic by both parties.

The 22-year-old has become a fan favourite, while the show’s winner, Sweet Guluva, is also making his mark on the Mzansi public.

Since winning the show, Guluva has been booked for several social events, while his relationship with fellow contestant Ashley Ogle has also made headlines.

Local fans are proud of Jojo

Local netizens reacted positively on social media, saying they admire Jojo for recognising her faults and her bravery to make a public apology.

Mmago Ago Mankoe admires Jojo:

“It takes a bigger person to see her faults and apologise. Jojo, I salute and respect you, it’s not everyone who sees their faults and apologises. What I like is that you blocked all the noise and drags you had and apologised.”

Nomie Fako backs Jojo:

You are still young, Nana. Don't allow the world to break you, and it shows that you are growing by taking accountability for your wrongs. Love you, Karabo and God bless you.”

Matsele Ramaokane praised the reality TV star:

“Well done, Nana. I hope they understand and forgive you. At times, we are unaware of overstepping, we are only humans after all. The good thing is when one gets to recognize, acknowledge and correct where a wrong was done. It's a journey, and we learn daily. Love you so much.”

Lerato Lira Matshella gave some advice:

“We live and we learn, beautiful. Don't be too tough on yourself.”

Andiswa Candy Darkiey defended Jojo:

“I hope they will understand where you were coming from because you never knew about this group called Warriors, yet there were certain donations that were made claiming it's for Karabo Sejojo, while the cash didn't even reach you. So thank you for taking accountability for your actions, and I hope they will understand and forgive you. We always spread love, not hate.”

