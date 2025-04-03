Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva went on Instagram live and confirmed that Ashley Ogle is his girlfriend

Fans of the couple were curious about where Ashley was, but he jokingly said she was with him

Ecstatic fans reacted to the video with laughter and jokes, saying they wish the couple would be more open

Sweet Guluva laughed off curious fans' questions about Ashley Ogle being his girlfriend. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: Instagram

Popular Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva went on Instagram Live recently and answered some fans' burning questions.

Fans ask Sweet Guluva: Where is Ashley?

In a humorous clip going viral on X, a fan wanted to know from Sweet Guluva where his girlfriend Ashley Ogle was. Seemingly in a home set-up, the fan asked Guluva where Ashley was and if she was hiding somewhere in the property.

Letting in on the fun, Guluva, real name Akhona Mbele, joked and said, "She is here. But not here." he said. "Don't worry, guys. She is here, in my life," he continued.

Sweet Guluva gushed over Ashley Ogle recently. Image: Mzansi Magic, @ashleyogle98

Source: UGC

X user @GetUpdated posted the video with he caption: "Shippers, y'all are up!"

Fans reacted to the hilarious video with laughter and jokes, saying they wish the couple would be more open.

Sweet Guluva on dating a coloured woman

During his interview on The L-Tido Podcast, Sweet Guluva was asked about his stance on dating a coloured girl. The host, rapper L-Tido, gave him some unsolicited advice, saying coloured women love hard.

“We are genuine, and everybody knew how she was. As the days went by, we went from chats as housemates, and then there was a buildup until something started to happen. If you have a connection with someone and they ai, then it’s painful.”

Look at L-tido's advice below:

“Coloured girls love hard, and it is genuine. It’s not about superficial things because when she loves you, she loves you. You have to give them love for that. But breaking up with a coloured girl is like leaving a gang, you don’t just leave when you want to. She will call you a hundred times and pull up at your house if you do not answer your calls. What I like about your dynamic is that it feels like it is genuine and organic.”

Guluva and Ashley met in the house, and they hit it off instantly. They became household names when people started calling them couple goals. Guluva has been asked questions about whether he plans on paying lobola or not. Curious fans during the press conference wanted to know if he planned on marrying her, and he gave a rather hilarious response.

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 breaks record for most number of votes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi broke the record with Season 5.

The Umlilo edition recorded over 250 million votes in the finale week, and it also garnered more than 1.1 billion impressions, which is a 330% increase from the Season 4 finale vote tally, according to Multi Choice.

