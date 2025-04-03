Big Brother Mzansi winner Akhonamathemba ‘Sweet Guluva’ Mbele opened up about his relationship with Ashley Ogle on a local podcast

During the L-Tido podcast, Sweet Guluva was questioned about dating a coloured girl and received some advice from the host

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying race should not come into relationships as they backed the couple that met on Big Brother

Akhonamathemba ‘Sweet Guluva’ Mbele spoke about his relationship with fellow Big Brother Mzansi contestant Ashley Ogle.

During a recent interview, Big Brother Mzansi winner Sweet Guluva answered questions about his relationship, with the main focus surrounding her being a coloured girl.

Former Big Brother Mzansi Sweet Guluva and Ashely Ogle have started a relationship. Image: sweet_guluva and ashleyogle98.

Source: Instagram

After winning Big Brother, Sweet Guluva has started to attract media attention and the 23-year-old has also started a relationship with Ogle after they met on the show.

Sweet Guluva said he connected with Ashley Ogle

Watch Guluva speak about his relationship in the video below:

During the L-Tido podcast on YouTube, Guluva opened up about his relationship with Ogle, which they have preferred to keep low-key.

Guluva said:

“We are genuine, and everybody knew how she was. As the days went by, we went from chats as housemates, and then there was a buildup until something started to happen. If you have a connection with someone and they waai, then it’s painful.”

In response, host L-Tido gave Guluva some advice on dating a coloured girl:

“Coloured girls love hard, and it is genuine. It’s not about superficial things because when she loves you, she loves you. You have to give them love for that. But breaking up with a coloured girl is like leaving a gang, you don’t just leave when you want to. She will call you a hundred times and pull up at your house if you do not answer your calls. What I like about your dynamic is that it feels like it is genuine and organic.”

Watch Guluva speak about Ogle's exit from Big Brother in the video below:

Sweet Guluva Laughs Off Advice

While L-Tido warned Sweet Guluva, the Big Brother Mzansi winner simply laughed off the advice and spoke about how he became the star of the show.

Both Ogle and Guluva have become household names after appearing on the record-breaking show, and they have also grown a large fanbase on social media.

The couple has been backed by people across the nation, as their on-screen relationship on the show helped it become a success.

Big Brother winner Sweet Guluva spoke about his relationship on a podcast. Image: sweet_guluva.

Source: Instagram

Fans Say Colour Does Not Matter When It Comes to Love

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying Sweet Guluva and Ogle should ignore people’s questions about their relationship, stating that race does not matter.

Tsheedee has an issue:

“Also, I don’t like how they always describe her as ‘coloured girl.’ We all know, and they must stop with the narratives because they’re trying to feed him different narratives about ‘coloured girl.’ SHE IS HUMAN TOO.”

Faith_gyang took note:

“Why does it feel like SG is more in love with the negative part? Cos why is he smiling hard and blushing like that?”

AbigailMackline is annoyed:

“They must not refer to her as coloured. Even if Ashley embraces it, doesn’t mean they should be referring to her as coloured! These people are annoying. Ashley is still black. Why are they acting like she is different from us?”

BBrieZN said race does not matter:

“Why do they keep asking him that question about coloured girls? Does it matter if you’re black or white? Love is love!”

Mavis99042 agrees:

“Truly speaking, coloured girls love genuinely, and this is very true.”

MultiChoice Picks Big Brother Stars as Their Brand Ambassadors

As reported by Briefly News, MultiChoice has chosen the five finalists of Big Brother Mzansi as their new brand ambassadors.

Winner Akhonamathemba ‘Sweet Guluva’ Mbele, Uyanda Hlangabezo, Nsuku Mabunda, Fortunate ‘Nate’ Setwaba, and Karabo ‘Jojo’ Sejojo have all been named in the new role.

