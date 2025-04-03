MultiChoice has announced its new brand ambassadors by naming the five finalists of Big Brother Mzansi in the roles

Akhonamathemba ‘Sweet Guluva’ Mbele, Uyanda Hlangabezo, Nsuku Mabunda, Fortunate ‘Nate’ Setwaba, and Karabo ‘Jojo’ Sejojo have all been named brand ambassadors

Local netizens reacted on social media to wish the group success, while they also congratulated their favourites

The five finalists of Big Brother Mzansi season five have all been named MultiChoice’s new brand ambassadors following the successful show.

Winner Akhonamathemba ‘Sweet Guluva’ Mbele and fellow finalists Uyanda Hlangabezo, Nsuku Mabunda, Fortunate ‘Nate’ Setwaba, and Karabo ‘Jojo’ Sejojo will now represent Mzansi Magic.

Big Brother Mzansi finalists Karaabo 'Jojo' Sejojo and Uyanda Mabandu are now brand ambassadors for Mzansi Magic. Image: Karabo_sejojo and uyanda_hlangabezo.

Following the record-breaking success of season five, MultiChoice management has decided to build on that success by appointing the five finalists to represent their brand.

MultiChoice hopes the ambassadors can carry their brand.

Sweet Guluva celebrated his victory on Instagram:

According to their website, Director of Local Entertainment Channels, Shirley Adonisi, said they will back the group, while winner Sweet Guluva continues to reap the benefits.

Adonisi said:

“The top five finalists have not only made their mark on the show, but are now set to be the faces of Mzansi Magic, as we continue to elevate our entertainment offering to new heights.”

Uyanda thanked his fans on Instagram:

Big Brother Finalists Are Living Their Best Lives

While Sweet Guluva has been booked to host several events, his fellow finalists and brand ambassadors have also been making their mark.

Besides becoming a social media influencer, Jojo has ventured into the music business and has collaborated with renowned artist Thabsie.

The rest of the finalists have continued to earn praise on social media after making their mark on the Mzansi public during the popular reality show.

Sweet Guluva has landed several gigs after winning Big Brother Mzansi. Image: sweet_guluva.

Fans Back Their Favourite Big Brother Stars

Local netizens reacted on social media by praising the group, while certain fans took their time to appreciate their favourites.

SihleStans questioned one ambassador:

“I’m gonna say it. It’s mad business how Mzansi Magic would wanna have people like Jojo represent them when there’s Siphesihle, Mshini Tyrone and Beekay to represent them well. No shade, but aight.”

NNwamarhothi praised Nsuku:

“NSUKUZA man. Influencer NSUKU MABUNDA, collaborate with NSUKU.”

Tsholof40804242 missed one star:

“Where is Ashley? Last year they had Yolanda and she wasn't even part of the top 6, but at least Sweet and Nate are there.”

CoolyNicey celebrated girl power:

“I am so happy for Jojo, Nate and Nsuku, our girls deserve the best also.”

Keletso30933369 applauded one decision:

“Signing @SweetGuluva makes perfect business sense. SWEET GULUVA THE AMBASSADOR, SELLABLE SWEET GULUVA.”

Destiny70751595 is a fan of Uyanda:

“Congratulations UYANDA. BADGERS FOR UYANDA, UYANDA HOMECOMING.”

AsandaRT_ asked questions:

“Why all five of them? Last season they didn't use the top 5, why this year?”

Morobithabiso took note:

“So McJunior, Mpumi and Papa Ghost were left out on purpose.”

Rich_stuffy is happy:

“Ashley’s man. Congrats!”

Miss_tashak backed the decision:

“Congratulations to all. I enjoyed the top five, special congratulations to the winner.”

Big Brother Winner Asks for Privacy in His Relationship

As reported by Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi season five winner Akhonamathemba ‘Sweet Guluva’ Mbele and Ashley Ogle have appealed to the public to respect their relationship.

Ogle and Sweet Guluva started their relationship after they were both contestants on the popular reality show.

