Reality TV stars Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle have confirmed that they're and a relationship but have decided to keep it low-key

They announced during a joint Instagram Live session where they asked their fans to respect their decision

Both are currently focused on building their brands as individuals with hopes of making their relationship public again

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 couple Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle have asked for privacy as they figure out their relationship. South Africans were eager to know if the two were still an item after Sweet Guluva was crowned the winner of Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition.

Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle ask for privacy

Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle hosted an Instagram Live session that melted the hearts of their fans. Speaking on behalf of himself and Ashley, Sweet Guluva confirmed that they were dating but requested privacy.

"We wanted to confirm we are together. We are dating, but we are requesting privacy," Sweet Guluva said during their live.

During an appearance on the Engineer Your Life podcast, Ashley Ogle shed light on their decision to announce that they were taking their relationship private. She explained that while other couples typically do not make such announcements publicly, they felt it was necessary considering how their relationship began.

"We started our relationship on a social platform, and a lot of people have been very supportive. They loved it. I felt we were obligated to tell people we are going to be private," she explained.

In the meantime, both Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva are focusing on growing their brands as individuals. She hinted that they might go public again in the future.

"Big Brother is over, and we are individuals. He needs to focus on his brand and me on mine. Maybe later we can make it public again," Ashley added.

Uyanda shares why he didn't make a move on Mshini

Meanwhile, Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 would have produced another relationship if second runner-up Uyanda had made a move.

Season 5 contestant, Nsuku, shared that Mshini had a huge crush on Uyanda and was only waiting for him to make a move.

During an interview on Podcast and Chill, Nsuku revealed that Mshini had the hots for Uyanda. She speculated that Uyanda also had feelings for Mshini but never made a move because he was scared.

“Mshini loved Uyanda and I feel like with Uyanda he was just going back and back and back because he was scared. I feel you were just scared mgani wami. I feel like you were not giving because you know its not an easy thing for a guy to be approached by a beautiful woman,” Nsuku explained.

Uyanda disputed Nsuku's allegations and claimed that he didn’t propose to Mshini out of choice, not fear.

Sinaye bags radio hosting gig

In other Big Brother Mzansi news, Season 4 finalist Sinaye has bagged another gig, as reported by Briefly News.

Sinaye Kotobe bagged a gig with the Johannesburg-based youth radio station YFM. Taking to Instagram, YFM also welcomed Sinaye to the station and gave details about the programme and time slots he will be on air.

