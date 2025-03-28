Big Brother Mzansi winner Sweet Guluva and his mother we on 947 recently for a radio interview

His mother revealed that he manifested being a millionaire at a young age and that he wrote a letter

Fans are super proud of Sweet Guluva, who also revealed that he wants to be an actor

Sweet Guluva's mother said he manifested winning 'BBMzansi'. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: Instagram

The power of manifestation worked in Sweet Guluva's favour. The Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner is doing interview runs, and his mother joined him.

Sweet Guluva's mom says he manifested being rich

Aspiring actor Sweet Guluva manifested being a millionaire in his early 20s. This was revealed during a radio interview on 947.

The radio presenter said, "You told your mother you wanted to be a millionaire at 21, and she never believed you. And now you have done it."

His mother agreed that he did manifest himself winning the R2 million Big Brother Mzansi cash prize. She said Guluva, real name Akhona Mbele, wrote a letter, speaking his sweet victory into existence.

"He wrote a letter on 12 January. He said 'I am going to win this money'. And he kept it in his suitcase," she revealed. "He made sure to fight and do whatever was in his power to win that money."

The presenter lauded Sweet Guluva for winning hearts and the competition by being his authentic self.

A fan, @sakoto81, posted the video on X:

Uyanda shows love to Sweet Guluva

Taking to Instagram this week, Sweet Guluva posted photos of him and Uyanda Hlangabezo as they awaited their fate during the Big Brother Mzansi finals.

"From walking in as a dreamer to walking out as a champion, what a journey! Grateful for every moment, every lesson, and every person who made this win unforgettable. The story continues. Uyangbamba kanjani?"

Uyanda, who was the runner up, showed love to Sweet Guluva and said he cannot wait to see him in Eastern Cape.

"Our friendship and brother from Nquthu. We love you and can’t wait to see you in Eastern Cape."

Sweet Guluva's and Uyanda were on the 'BBMzansi' finals. Image: sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Sweet Guluva's manifestation

Social media users are ecstatic for Sweet Guluva and many people lauded his mother for raising him right.

@Mziphos replied:

"Everything about this boy is spiritual."

@Inako_Yolwa asked:

"What if he's a real-life Prophet?"

@NomzamoMthemb13 said:

"He is God’s favorite child, and there’s nothing haters can do about it."

@keletso30933369 said:

"Which explains why Sweet Guluva got unconditional and unwavering love from the launch of the show stage, before even setting foot in the house."

@IdgiusAlpha exclaimed:

"Aww, Sweet Guluva and his mum are definitely family goals! His mum is stunning, she could totally pass as his sister! The beauty runs deep in that family!"

