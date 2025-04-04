Big Brother Mzansi winner Sweet Guluva continues to reap the benefits of fame after he was gifted a R1.2 million Hyundai Staria

Ahead of his Kwa-Zulu Natal homecoming, the reality TV star shared images of getting his new ride, which was detailed with his name

Local netizens reacted on social media to congratulate Guluva, saying he deserves everything coming to him

After winning Big Brother Mzansi, Sweet Guluva is reaping the benefits of fame after he picked up the keys to his new R1.2 million Hyundai Staria.

The 23-year-old hinted that he will be using his new ride for his planned Kwa-Zulu Natal homecoming after he unveiled it on social media.

Big Borther Mzansi winner Sweet Guluva with his R1.2 million ride. Image: sweet_guluva.

Source: Instagram

During a video of him getting the car, a few fans questioned his reactions while the fan favourite also shared images of the ride on his Instagram account.

Sweet Gulava is grateful

Watch Guluva's get his new car in the video below:

According to his Instagram account, Guluva thanked his fans for his new ride and while there are questions over his relationship with model Ashely Ogle.

Guluva posted:

“Forever grateful for the love and support from my fans, none of this would be possible without you! Homecoming weekend just got even better! Let’s make it one to remember!”

One person, that will reportedly miss the homecoming is Ogle, who confirmed that she will not be attending while she also unfollowed Guluva on social media.

Guluva loves his new car, according to his Instagram account:

Guluva makes his mark on the Mzansi social scene

Since winning the reality show, Guluva has begun his life on Mzansi’s social scene and recently appeared on the L-Tido podcast.

The new car was reportedly a gift from L-Tido, whose name is placed on the shiny new ride alongside Sweet Guluva’s.

In addition to his new car and podcast appearances, Guluva has also received bookings to host multiple social events all over Mzansi.

After winning Big Brother Mzansi, Sweet Guluva is starting to make his mark on the South African public. Image: sweet_guluva.

Source: Instagram

Fans want more success for Sweet Guluva

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they support Sweet Guluva and they hope the 23-year-old will reach new heights of stardom.

_simo.ore congratulated Guluva:

“Awu congratulations.”

Peegamillicent wants the best for Guluva:

“You deserve everything coming your way Sweet G. Congratulations.”

Otiti wants an update on Guluva’s relationship:

“Can we get a live announcement about the break up so that we can heal faster?”

Xolani_nzimade is a fan:

“Yes, lemme start again and vote for King Sweet Guluva over and over again.”

Hle_94 supports Guluva:

“Keep shining, bhuti.”

Sweet Guluva gets some relationship advice

As reported by Briefly News, Big Brother Mzansi winner Sweet Guluva got some advice for dating a coloured girl from the host of the popular L-Tido podcast.

Guluva and model Ashley Ogle started a relationship after they both competed on the fifth season of Big Brother Mzansi, which was won by the 23-year-old Kwa-Zulu Natal native.

