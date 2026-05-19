An American woman living in South Africa has Mzansi talking after sharing her shock at discovering that spanking children is against the law in the country. The US immigrant, who posts on Instagram under the handle @blueprintsandbloodlines, uploaded a clip on 18 May 2026.

The woman and her family moved to South Africa, and heir kids have already began school in the country. Images: @blueprintsandbloodlines

Source: Instagram

She expressed genuine disbelief at how well-behaved South African children are without physical discipline. She wanted to know exactly what parents here are doing differently.

The woman pointed out that the kids she had encountered in South African neighbourhoods, malls, and schools were impressively well-mannered. She found it hard to square that with a country where parents cannot legally lay a hand on their children. Back in America, she said, corporal punishment at home is still allowed in all 50 states, and yet kids there behave very differently.

What South African law actually says

South Africa’s Constitutional Court made the call in September 2019, declaring that the common law defence of “reasonable and moderate chastisement” was unconstitutional. Parents can now be charged with assault for spanking their children, and a conviction could result in a permanent criminal record. The ruling placed South Africa among fewer than 60 countries worldwide that fully ban corporal punishment of children.

The court found that physical punishment violated children’s rights to dignity and protection from violence under the Constitution’s Bill of Rights.

The American woman’s question, though, is one many South Africans are still asking themselves: if it is not the belt, what is the secret?

Watch the video here:

Source: Briefly News