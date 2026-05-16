American tourist Natasha Harvey doubled down on her Cape Town criticism in an Instagram video on 10 May 2026. She refused to soften her take on the city weeks after her honest review divided the internet.

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Natasha Harvey refused to back down on what she said. Images: Natasha Harvey

Source: Instagram

The American content creator, who spent three weeks in Cape Town from April, had already stirred up controversy when she posted that the city felt more like a resort than a real destination. Now, she is standing by every word.

Harvey first went viral in early April after sharing her unfiltered thoughts on Cape Town on Instagram. She said the tourist experience felt deliberately separated from the reality most Cape Town residents live every day. She pointed to the lasting effects of apartheid, noting that areas popular with tourists were historically whites-only zones, and that up to 60% of residents today live in townships. Her post drew fierce criticism from people who felt she was being unfair to the city.

Tourist refuses to back down

Her follow-up video on 10 May 2026 only turned up the heat. Harvey asked her followers a direct question: would they rather she had lied? She argued that overly polished travel content does nobody any favours, especially not local communities. She said tourists who arrive without an honest context often end up spending their money in the wrong places.

South Africans were split down the middle. Some agreed that her perspective deserved a fair hearing. Others felt she had reduced a complex, beautiful city to one narrow experience. The debate is still going strong online.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News