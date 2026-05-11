South Africa’s government has officially published the PIE Amendment Bill of 2026, introducing proposed changes that could make eviction disputes faster, cheaper and stricter

The proposed legislation includes tougher penalties for syndicates accused of illegally selling land, with fines that could reach up to R2 million

Legal experts say the Bill could bring relief to struggling landlords and pensioners who depend on rental income, while also attempting to balance housing rights and property rights more effectively

South Africa’s government is proposing major changes to property laws, and many landlords believe the updates could finally help fix some of the country’s long-running eviction and land invasion problems.

The picture showed a property available for rental. Image: Thomas Winz

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Human Settlements has officially published the PIE Amendment Bill of 2026, introducing proposed changes that could significantly affect property owners, tenants, municipalities and the courts. The Bill aims to update the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act, better known as the PIE Act, which has long been criticised for slow legal processes and costly eviction disputes.

Legal experts say the proposed amendments are designed to close loopholes that have allowed organised land invasion groups and bad-faith occupiers to manipulate the legal system for years. According to Ann-Suhet Marx, Director and Head of Litigation at VDM Incorporated, the changes focus not only on illegal occupiers themselves, but also on the syndicates allegedly profiting from unlawful land sales and invasions. Under the proposed law, individuals involved in illegally selling land they do not own could face fines of up to R2 million, along with possible asset forfeiture.

According to Business Tech, the Bill could also bring relief to ordinary South Africans who rely on rental properties for income. Many smaller landlords have complained that current eviction cases can drag on for months or even years, leaving owners financially drained while still responsible for bond repayments, municipal accounts and maintenance costs. Some pensioners and families who invested in small rental units have reportedly struggled to survive while waiting for court orders to be enforced.

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New legislation aims to streamline property disputes

To address these issues, the Bill introduces several measures aimed at speeding up disputes and reducing legal expenses. One proposal includes low-cost mediation processes that would allow landlords and tenants to resolve conflicts without immediately going through expensive High Court litigation. Courts may also gain stronger powers to separate vulnerable families facing genuine hardship from tenants accused of deliberately abusing the legal system to avoid paying rent or vacating properties.

Another major change could allow financially distressed landlords to apply for fast-tracked eviction processes in certain cases. The Bill also proposes stricter timelines for temporary accommodation arrangements involving municipalities, which could help avoid lengthy legal stalemates that have delayed evictions in the past. Over the years, several major court rulings highlighted weaknesses in the current system, especially when municipalities were unable to provide alternative accommodation for vulnerable occupiers.

The proposed legislation has already sparked debate online. Some South Africans welcomed tougher action against organised land invasions and professional non-paying tenants, arguing that property owners also deserve protection under the law. Others raised concerns about balancing property rights with housing rights in a country still facing major inequality and housing shortages. Members of the public have until mid June 2026 to submit comments before the Bill moves to the next stage of the legislative process.

The picture showcased an estate with property available for rental. Image: Peter Dalezey

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News