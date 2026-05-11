The man identified as patient zero in the MV Hondius Hantavirus outbreak was a 70-year-old Dutch ornithologist named Leo Schilperoord

Investigators believe Leo and his wife Mirjam, contracted the Andes strain of Hantavirus after visiting a landfill in Argentina

The internet has had strong reactions to the story, with many questioning how a trained bird expert could visit a rat-infested landfill without proper precautions

Hantavirus patient zero and a young woman discussing his profession. Images: @idetectiveauthor

Source: TikTok

The identity of Hantavirus patient zero has been confirmed, and the details of how it all started have left people on the internet with many questions and complaints. TikTok creator @idetectiveauthor shared the story on 10 May 2026.

In the clip, she explains that patient zero has been identified as Leo Schilperoord, a 70-year-old ornithologist from the Netherlands. Ornithologists study birds in detail, covering their behaviour, biology and habitats. Leo and his wife Mirjam were five months into a birdwatching expedition across South America when they visited a landfill near Ushuaia, Patagonia, on 27 March 2026. This landfill is a common spot where birdwatchers hope to spot the white-throated caracara. This is a rare bird that feeds near rodent droppings.

Health investigators now believe the couple inhaled particles from the droppings of long-tailed pygmy rice rats at the site. These are the rat breeds that carry the Andes strain of Hantavirus. Unlike most Hantavirus strains, the Andes variant can spread from person to person through prolonged close contact.

How Hantavirus spread on the MV Hondius?

According to reports, four days after visiting the landfill, Leo and Mirjam boarded the MV Hondius in Ushuaia. They were alongside more than 100 other passengers. Leo developed symptoms including fever, diarrhoea, headache and stomach pain by 6 April and passed away on board on 11 April 2026.

Mirjam left the ship at a scheduled stop on the Atlantic island of St Helena on 24 April, travelling with Leo's body. She flew to Johannesburg, but collapsed at the airport and passed away the following ,. At least three people have died in connection with the outbreak.

People were especially disappointed in the fact that Leo must have known how these bird habitats could contain the virus, and still visited them unprotected. One commenter wrote:

"So he went to a landfill to watch birds that specifically feed on rats in a country that has a strain of Hantavirus that spreads from person to person..."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Internet unimpressed with Hantavirus patient zero

People shared their thoughts on @idetectiveauthor's TikTok page, venting their feelings on the man's profession and how he approached the area without taking any precautions:

@huntyfan wrote:

"He looks like the exact person who would get bitten by a zombie and hide it from the rest of us."

@therocksdaughter said:

"It's ALWAYS a senior citizen."

@skyeeworldd added:

"Why do these viruses always start with people doing unnecessary, weird stuff?"

@sophiiiiaaaaaa1 asked:

"OK, so can we sue him?"

@its_me_shelleybean pointed out:

"So he's educated on the topic, and he still decided to take the risk."

Another added:

"You'd think Leo and Mirjam might have worn a mask, knowing they'd be around rodent droppings..."

@Shawn questioned:

"So he's a bird professional but isn't aware of the diseases birds carry?"

A woman discussing the Hantavirus patient zero. Images: @idetectiveauthor

Source: TikTok

More on the Hantavirus outbreak

Source: Briefly News