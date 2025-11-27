The court ordered the Gauteng couple to repay a large sum after staying on a Randburg property for years without honouring the rental terms

The landlord relied on the Rental Housing Act to prove that the old lease conditions still applied, while the couple’s claim of an oral agreement fell short

The judgment confirmed the arrears and damages owed, closing off a long-running housing dispute that stretched far beyond the original lease period

Africans followed the case closely as it exposed the complications of long-term rental disputes and how legal gaps can turn a simple agreement into years of tension.

According to IOL, a long-running housing dispute came to a head when a Gauteng couple was ordered to pay their landlord more than R440,000 after years of staying in a Malanshof property in Randburg without paying rent. The ruling was handed down by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, which dealt with the matter involving Albertina Tshisikule and Tshipuliso Barnabas Tshisikule, who had lived on the property since July 2009. Their written lease agreements had been renewed several times until the final renewal ended in July 2016, yet they continued living there with the landlord’s tacit consent. When the landlord eventually cancelled the arrangement in May 2022 due to non-payment, the couple stayed on until the end of October 2023, which ultimately led to the legal action and the financial order that followed.

The landlord argued that even though the written lease was not renewed after 2016, their occupation still fell under Section 5(5) of the Rental Housing Act, meaning their stay automatically turned into a periodic lease with the same terms as before. He explained that the couple owed more than R130,000 in unpaid rent and over R310,000 in holding-over damages because they remained on the property after the lease was cancelled. While the couple tried to dispute this by claiming there was no contract in place and insisting that an oral agreement from 2021 allowed them to live rent-free, the court found these claims lacked detail and didn’t meet the legal requirements needed to prove such an arrangement.

Landlord wins legal fight after years of unpaid occupation

The judge noted that if the landlord had genuinely agreed to let them stay without paying, he would not have continued filing for eviction or pursued the matter as far as he did. The court found that the couple’s defence did not meet the threshold for opposing summary judgment, while the landlord successfully proved the arrears and damages owed on paper. As a result, they were ordered to pay the full amount with two per cent interest calculated from October 2023 until the debt is settled, bringing a long and tense housing standoff to an official close.

People have been wondering for some time how this long-running housing battle would eventually play out, especially because it stretched over so many years and involved repeated attempts to sort out the lease situation. The case raised plenty of discussion around how rental laws apply when tenants remain on a property for extended periods and how complicated things can become when payments stop. It also highlighted the pressure landlords face when trying to enforce agreements, particularly in busy areas like Randburg, where rental disputes can drag on and become costly for everyone involved.

