A Pretoria businessman has launched a serious ownership challenge involving a significant portion of Kaizer Chiefs

The dispute centres on long-standing share claims linked to family inheritance and alleged unpaid dividends

Kaizer Chiefs have rejected the allegations, insisting that the matter must be proven through proper legal channels

South African football giants Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly embroiled in a bitter ownership dispute involving 50% of the club’s shares.

A Pretoria businessman, Tumelo Selamolela, claims he is the rightful heir to the stake, alleging that the shares belonged to his late father and that he has been denied dividends for years.

Selamolela told City Press that he should have started receiving dividends in 2007, the year he became an adult. According to his affidavit, the shares were held under his uncle’s name and were meant to be transferred to him once he reached adulthood.

“During the final quarter of 2024, realising that Kaizer Chiefs would not willingly reinstate my shares or pay me the lost earnings with interest, I approached them to resolve the matter out of court, giving them the benefit of the doubt to explain themselves without embarrassment or harm to the business,” Selamolela states in the affidavit published by City Press.

Kaizer Chiefs' ownership history and club legacy

Amakhosi, as the Soweto giants are affectionately known, were founded by Dr Kaizer Motaung in 1970, laying the foundation for what would become one of Africa’s most iconic football institutions.

The 1980s marked a golden era for the club, which secured three league championships and an extraordinary 28 cup titles. Off the pitch, the establishment of the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena elevated professionalism in South African football, providing state-of-the-art facilities and strengthening the sense of community and identity among supporters.

Selamolela also claims that his father, Eric Baloyi, bought the disputed shares in 1994. He added that other family members will testify in support of his claim should the matter proceed to court.

Kaizer Chiefs respond to share dispute

Kaizer Chiefs have dismissed the allegations, accusing Selamolela of being a “chancer”.

“We cannot comment further, but the onus is on him to produce evidence and prove his case. That is why we have courts in this country,” a club official told City Press.

This is not the first time Chiefs’ shareholding has made headlines. Earlier in May 2025, reports surfaced that the club’s football manager, Bobby Motaung, faced financial difficulties that could have resulted in his shares being attached by a Johannesburg property company seeking a sequestration order.

Legal experts later dismissed the attempt as legally implausible due to the opaque structure of private company shareholding.

Kaizer Chiefs executive pays R2.2 million divorce settlement

Briefly News previously reported that a Kaizer Chiefs executive, believed to be one of the club's founders and chairman, Dr Kaizer Motaung's children, has reportedly paid a staggering R2.2 million from his pension fund to his estranged wife as part of a divorce settlement.

It was reported that the high-ranking executive filed for divorce last year in the Johannesburg High Court, citing irreconcilable differences.

