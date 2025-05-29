Legal and club insiders confirm that Bobby Motaung does not hold any shares in Kaizer Chiefs; ownership reportedly lies solely with his father, Kaizer Motaung Snr

Commercial law expert Kabelo Mashigo says it’s highly unlikely that a creditor could attach shares in a private company without clear, verified ownership records, especially if the shares are held in a trust

The court application to seize Motaung’s alleged stake in Chiefs is viewed as either a misguided legal attempt or a tactical manoeuvre meant to apply public pressure rather than enforce a legitimate claim

A legal expert has cast serious doubt over the reported bid to seize Kaizer Chiefs shares allegedly owned by Football Manager Bobby Motaung, calling the attempt legally implausible due to unclear private company structures.

Legal roadblocks in share attachment bid

Commercial law specialist Kabelo Mashigo of Kabelo Mashigo Attorneys told Soccer Laduma that verifying shareholding in a private company is extremely difficult—especially when there is no public registry or disclosure requirements.

“It’s hard to get information on shareholding in private companies, particularly when the parties involved deliberately withhold that information. In many cases, shares may be held via a family trust. Unless there is undeniable proof, the application to attach such shares is unlikely to succeed,” Mashigo explained.

His comments follow reports from Sunday World suggesting a company has launched a legal bid at the Johannesburg High Court, attempting to recover a longstanding debt by attaching Motaung’s alleged stake in Kaizer Chiefs—one of South Africa’s most iconic football clubs.

Insiders: Bobby Motaung does not own Chiefs shares

However, multiple sources within the club’s internal structure have firmly disputed the claim.

“The only Motaung with shares at Kaizer Chiefs is Kaizer Motaung Snr—Bobby’s father. None of the children hold shares. So, the entire application appears flawed. It’s not possible to attach shares that Bobby doesn’t own,” an insider told the publication.

Another source echoed the sentiment, clarifying that Bobby Motaung’s role at the club is strictly professional.

“He is involved in club operations as Football Manager, but he runs his own businesses independently. His outside dealings do not involve Kaizer Chiefs,” said the second source.

Legal play or public pressure?

Mashigo added that in such high-profile matters, legal strategies may sometimes be employed to create public pressure rather than achieve actual legal enforcement.

“This could be more about optics than enforceability. The legal complexities of private company ownership often mean these attempts don’t hold up in court,” he added.

As the matter now unfolds in the public eye, the alleged debt recovery has turned into a legal standoff. What started as a direct attempt to reclaim money may ultimately fizzle out due to mistaken ownership assumptions—or serve as part of a broader legal manoeuvre.

