Eddie Modise has acquired the naming and branding rights for Bloemfontein Celtic and plans to revive the club by entering the National First Division (NFD), aiming to earn promotion to the PSL on merit rather than buying a top-flight status

The Free State government, represented by MEC Ntombizanele Sifuba, supports Modise’s efforts and pledges non-financial assistance to help bring Bloemfontein Celtic back into professional football

Bloemfontein Celtic’s PSL status was previously sold and relocated as Royal AM, which has since faced challenges and expulsion, leaving fans hopeful that the club’s original identity will be restored under Modise’s stewardship

Bloemfontein Celtic could soon make a professional football comeback, thanks to a bold revival plan backed by the Free State government. Businessman Eddie Modise, who has secured the naming and branding rights from Max Tshabalala, is now working towards acquiring a Motsepe Foundation Championship (NFD) status rather than returning to the topflight immediately.

Free State MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation, Ntombizanele Sifuba, has publicly declared her support for Modise’s project, confirming discussions have taken place and more are scheduled.

Free State Government Endorses Eddie Modise’s Bid to Revive Bloemfontein Celtic

Source: Getty Images

‘Smart’ strategy to build from the ground up

Modise’s decision to target the second tier is a deliberate one. According to Sifuba, the businessman believes that earning promotion through on-field success is a more sustainable route than buying a PSL status outright.

“The name is secured, and the next step is entering the National First Division. He believes building from the NFD is a smarter strategy than acquiring a Premiership spot.” she told SABC Sport.

MEC pledges non-financial support

While fans are eager to see Siwelele’s famous green and white hoops back on the pitch, Sifuba emphasised that the provincial government’s involvement won’t be financial.

“Our aim is to see Bloemfontein Celtic restored to its rightful place in professional football. We can’t purchase clubs as government, but we can support the development of sports infrastructure and ensure the team is adequately backed in other ways.” she said.

Sifuba added that she’s not yet privy to which club Modise is looking to purchase NFD status from but expects clarity in future meetings.

Celtic’s identity and legacy remain strong

Bloemfontein Celtic’s absence has been deeply felt since their PSL status was sold to Shauwn Mkhize in 2021, leading to the formation of Royal AM and the club’s relocation to KwaZulu-Natal. However, that experiment has since faltered, with Royal AM being expelled during the recently concluded 2024/25 season.

Earlier this year, Tshabalala’s withdrawal of Celtic from the ABC Motsepe League hinted at a major shift, which now appears to be Modise’s takeover and rebranding initiative.

For supporters in the Free State, the dream of seeing Siwelele return to the professional stage may finally be within reach.

Celtic's potential return

Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, confirmed ongoing talks to bring Bloemfontein Celtic back to the PSL, sparking excitement among fans.

The potential return of the beloved club, which was forced to sell its PSL status in 2021 due to financial struggles, is seen as a cultural revival for the Free State.

Source: Briefly News