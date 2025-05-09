A Bloemfontein-based consortium is reportedly in advanced talks to purchase a struggling PSL club’s status and revive Celtic in the top flight

Sources suggest SuperSport United could be the club sold, with claims that internal discussions are already hinting at a relocation and rebranding to Bloemfontein Celtic

Despite mounting speculation, SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has dismissed the rumours, saying there's no deal on the table and that the club remains focused on its current league struggles

Speculation is swirling in South African football circles that Bloemfontein Celtic, the beloved Free State outfit, could be set for a sensational return to the Betway Premiership. This follows reports that a Bloemfontein-based consortium is in advanced talks to acquire the PSL status of SuperSport United. Should the deal go through, it would reportedly see the Tshwane side relocate to the Free State and be renamed Bloemfontein Celtic ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Bloemfontein Celtic Set for PSL Return as Consortium Eyes Club Status Purchase

Source: Getty Images

Whispers from Inside: Club May Not Exist Next Season

A foreign coach, who recently engaged in informal discussions with SuperSport United over the club’s vacant head coach position, revealed that he was warned the team might not exist next season — a revelation that has intensified the speculation.

“The idea is to buy the club and rename it Bloemfontein Celtic . The talks are progressing, and the aim is to bring top-tier football back to Bloemfontein.”

A source familiar with the negotiations told FARPost

Siwelele Spirit Still Alive

Bloemfontein Celtic was sold and rebranded as Royal AM in 2021, a move that left a gaping hole in the Free State’s football culture. Yet, the Siwelele faithful have never stopped calling for their club’s return — and it seems the dream could soon be realised. The proposed deal would mark the end of SuperSport United’s era in Tshwane, closing a chapter of over 20 years in the top flight. But it would also resurrect a football institution known for passionate support, vibrant match-day atmosphere, and deep community roots.

SuperSport United Boss Dismisses Rumours

Despite the mounting talk, SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews insists there is no sale on the table.

“It’s news to me that we’ve sold the club . This has been coming up since 2019 without any substance to date.”

Matthews told FARPost.

He also reiterated that the club’s focus remains on the current season, with United sitting 13th on the log, having collected just 26 points from 24 matches.

“This kind of speculation is not where any of our thoughts are occupied right now,” he added.

Bloemfontein Celtic Set for PSL Return as Consortium Eyes Club Status Purchase

Source: Facebook

What’s Next for Bloemfontein Celtic Fans?

Insiders maintain that discussions are nearing conclusion, pending PSL approval for the status transfer. If finalised, the move could alter the Betway Premiership landscape and deliver a nostalgic boost to one of South Africa’s most passionate football fanbases. The spirit of Siwelele has lingered — and now, it may just have found its way home.

Bloemfontein Celtic's Potential Return

Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, confirmed ongoing talks to bring Bloemfontein Celtic back to the PSL, sparking excitement among fans.

The potential return of the beloved club, which was forced to sell its PSL status in 2021 due to financial struggles, is seen as a cultural revival for the Free State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News