Themba Zwane, Sundowns’ most experienced player and 2016 CAF Champions League winner, was left on the bench and didn’t feature in the 1-1 draw against Pyramids FC in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final

Former Sundowns assistant coach Romain Folz believes Zwane’s presence could have helped maintain ball possession and offered mental stability in the final 15–20 minutes, especially with the team under pressure

Sundowns head to Cairo trailing on away goals, with the second leg at the 30 June Stadium now a must-win if they are to claim a second continental title

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Romain Folz has questioned the decision to leave Themba Zwane on the bench during the first leg of the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids FC.

Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, conceding a last-gasp equaliser that handed the Egyptian side a vital away goal. Lucas Ribeiro Costa opened the scoring early in the second half, but Walid El Karti’s late header ensured the tie remains finely poised ahead of the return leg in Cairo this Sunday.

Tension filled the air at Loftus Versfeld as Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw in the CAF Champions League final first leg. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Zwane’s experience missing on the big stage

Zwane, the most seasoned player in the current Sundowns squad, was notably unused during the clash. A key figure in the Brazilians’ historic 2016 Champions League triumph, the 34-year-old’s absence has left many questioning Miguel Cardoso's tactical approach.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking on the matter, Folz, who previously served as head coach at AmaZulu, highlighted Zwane’s rare qualities that could have made a difference during a tense closing phase.

“Even with the team leading 1-0, I believe the inclusion of Themba Zwane would have been beneficial. He has that exceptional capacity to link play in the future and is technically sound. When you want to keep possession and calm the game, he’s the player you turn to.” Folz said

Folz added that Zwane’s presence could have offered more than just footballing skills.

“There’s a mental component as well. A player like Themba gives the team stability. In high-pressure moments, his experience is invaluable. He should have come on in the last 15 to 20 minutes.”

Second leg set for a cracking finish

The result means Sundowns will need to produce something special away from home at the 30 June Stadium in Egypt. With the tie delicately balanced, all eyes will be on Mokwena’s team selection, and whether Zwane will feature in what could be a career-defining match.

The return leg kicks off on Sunday, with Masandawana aiming to lift their second Champions League title and cement their dominance on the continent.

Sundowns face a daunting task in Cairo after conceding late in their CAF Champions League final opener. Image: Mohamed Elshahed/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

3 Sundowns stars who deserve to start the 2nd leg

Briefly News earlier reported that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was urged to start these three players in the second leg of the final in Egypt.

Two of the players started the first leg on the bench; one was subbed on while another was left on the bench all through the tie.

Source: Briefly News