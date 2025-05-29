Folz Weighs In on Zwane’s Absence in Sundowns’ CAF Final Stalemate
- Themba Zwane, Sundowns’ most experienced player and 2016 CAF Champions League winner, was left on the bench and didn’t feature in the 1-1 draw against Pyramids FC in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final
- Former Sundowns assistant coach Romain Folz believes Zwane’s presence could have helped maintain ball possession and offered mental stability in the final 15–20 minutes, especially with the team under pressure
- Sundowns head to Cairo trailing on away goals, with the second leg at the 30 June Stadium now a must-win if they are to claim a second continental title
Former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Romain Folz has questioned the decision to leave Themba Zwane on the bench during the first leg of the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids FC.
Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, conceding a last-gasp equaliser that handed the Egyptian side a vital away goal. Lucas Ribeiro Costa opened the scoring early in the second half, but Walid El Karti’s late header ensured the tie remains finely poised ahead of the return leg in Cairo this Sunday.
Zwane’s experience missing on the big stage
Zwane, the most seasoned player in the current Sundowns squad, was notably unused during the clash. A key figure in the Brazilians’ historic 2016 Champions League triumph, the 34-year-old’s absence has left many questioning Miguel Cardoso's tactical approach.
Speaking on the matter, Folz, who previously served as head coach at AmaZulu, highlighted Zwane’s rare qualities that could have made a difference during a tense closing phase.
“Even with the team leading 1-0, I believe the inclusion of Themba Zwane would have been beneficial. He has that exceptional capacity to link play in the future and is technically sound. When you want to keep possession and calm the game, he’s the player you turn to.” Folz said
Folz added that Zwane’s presence could have offered more than just footballing skills.
“There’s a mental component as well. A player like Themba gives the team stability. In high-pressure moments, his experience is invaluable. He should have come on in the last 15 to 20 minutes.”
Second leg set for a cracking finish
The result means Sundowns will need to produce something special away from home at the 30 June Stadium in Egypt. With the tie delicately balanced, all eyes will be on Mokwena’s team selection, and whether Zwane will feature in what could be a career-defining match.
The return leg kicks off on Sunday, with Masandawana aiming to lift their second Champions League title and cement their dominance on the continent.
